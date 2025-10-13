Automated Material Handling Equipment Market worth $51.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market is projected to grow from USD 33.39 billion in 2025 to USD 51.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth is underpinned by the transformation of supply chains and manufacturing operations, where automation has become a critical lever for efficiency, accuracy, and resilience. Companies are increasingly deploying AMHE solutions such as automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, conveyors, and automated storage and retrieval systems to optimize warehouse layouts, accelerate material flow, and reduce operational costs. The rising complexity of global trade and consumer expectations for faster delivery are creating strong momentum for advanced logistics infrastructure. At the same time, integration of artificial intelligence, machine vision, and IoT connectivity is enhancing the adaptability and intelligence of these systems, allowing businesses to scale operations with greater flexibility. With expanding investments in smart factories, e-commerce fulfillment centers, and digitalized distribution networks, AMHE is expected to play a central role in shaping the future of industrial and logistics ecosystems.

Conveyors and Sortation Systems Segment to Hold Considerable Market Share in the AMHE Market During the Forecast Period.

The conveyors and sortation systems segment are projected to secure a notable share of the automated material handling equipment market throughout the forecast period, driven by its ability to enable continuous material flow, accelerate order fulfillment, and optimize throughput in large-scale operations. These systems play a central role in automating repetitive transport and sorting tasks, offering speed, accuracy, and flexibility to handle diverse product sizes and weights. Widely deployed in e-commerce distribution centers, postal services, food and beverage facilities, and manufacturing plants, they support high-volume, time-sensitive operations. The segment's growth is further propelled by technological advancements such as sensor-based sorting, IoT-enabled monitoring, and AI-driven predictive analytics, which enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enable real-time process visibility. As businesses prioritize faster delivery, scalability, and labor cost reduction, conveyors and sortation systems are emerging as a backbone of modern intralogistics. Continued innovations in modular designs, energy efficiency, and smart automation are expected to reinforce their critical role in driving productivity and competitiveness in the evolving AMHE landscape.

Food & Beverages Industry to Hold a Notable Share in the AMHE Market During the Forecast Period.

The food & beverages industry is projected to maintain a notable share of the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market throughout the forecast period, driven by the sector's need for efficiency, hygiene, and speed in handling perishable goods. Automated solutions such as conveyors, sortation systems, robotics, and automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are being widely adopted to streamline production, ensure product safety, and meet stringent regulatory standards. With rising global demand for packaged foods, beverages, and ready-to-eat products, automation supports faster throughput, reduced labor dependency, and enhanced traceability across supply chains. The segment is further supported by innovations in robotics, vision-guided systems, and IoT-enabled monitoring, enabling improved quality control, predictive maintenance, and flexible processing. As food and beverage companies continue to expand production capacity and modernize distribution networks, AMHE adoption is set to remain a critical enabler of efficiency, scalability, and compliance in this industry.

North America to Hold a Significant Market Share in the AMHE Market During the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) industry during the forecast period, supported by the region's strong emphasis on warehouse modernization, industrial automation, and digital transformation initiatives. The rapid rise of online retail and omnichannel distribution models has intensified demand for advanced solutions such as automated storage and retrieval systems, conveyors, and autonomous mobile robots that enable faster order processing and optimized inventory management. At the same time, manufacturers across automotive, electronics, and food sectors are accelerating investments in robotics and smart factory technologies to enhance efficiency, address workforce shortages, and maintain competitiveness. Policy support for reshoring, combined with ongoing infrastructure development and adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, is further fueling deployment. With increasing focus on resilient, data driven, and sustainable supply chains, North America is positioned to remain a leading contributor to global AMHE market growth.

Major companies operating in the automated material handling equipment companies are; Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), KION GROUP AG (Germany), SSI SCHAEFER (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan) and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

