Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $4.31 Bn to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Automated Liquid Handling Workstations, Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, and Others), By End-users (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size is valued at US$ 1.90 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.31 Bn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 1.90 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 4.31 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 9.6 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-users Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, AutoGen, Aurora Biomed, Inc., AUTOGEN, INC., BIOBASE, Danaher, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf AG, Flow Robotics, Formulatrix, Inc., Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Robonik, Roche, SCIENION, Siemens, Tecan Trading AG, METTLER TOLEDO, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, MyGenostics, and others.

The technological advancements in the life science industry have helped drive the best results of a product in terms of throughput, efficiency, and frequency. Due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the number of laboratories worldwide providing analytical and product development solutions has increased.

Liquid handling involves the transfer of liquid from one place to another for testing and is considered an important step in biological processes. However, traditional methods for liquid processing, including manual processing, often increase the risk of process errors. In addition, environmental and process variables can affect or impair the proper liquid handling, thereby affecting the integrity of the product in the process. Therefore, it is essential to maintain sterility throughout the liquid handling process to ensure the solutions/products are not compromised.

Therefore, automatic liquid handling machines have emerged as the most suitable alternative as they can overcome manual liquid handling-related problems. Automated liquid handling instruments have many uses in research universities and clinical laboratories, as these systems can precisely and accurately dispense liquid volumes (in nanoliters). The global automated liquid handling market is estimated to boost significantly during the forecast period due to the rising stakeholders' interest in advancing and using liquid technologies.

Some of the prominent players in the Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

AutoGen

Aurora Biomed, Inc.

AUTOGEN, INC.

BIOBASE

Danaher

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

Flow Robotics

Formulatrix, Inc.

Gilson, Inc.

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

LABCYTE INC.

Lonza

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN

Robonik

Roche

SCIENION

Siemens

Tecan Trading AG

METTLER TOLEDO

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

MyGenostics

Other Prominent Players

Key Developments In The Market:

In Feb 2023 , Agilent Technologies Inc. unveiled an on-deck thermal cycler (ODTC) for their Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform. The Bravo platform could enable heat cycling as part of an automated process for next-generation sequencing (NGS), end-point PCR, and cell-based applications with the help of the optional ODTC accessory.

Agilent Technologies Inc. unveiled an on-deck thermal cycler (ODTC) for their Agilent Bravo NGS automated liquid handling platform. The Bravo platform could enable heat cycling as part of an automated process for next-generation sequencing (NGS), end-point PCR, and cell-based applications with the help of the optional ODTC accessory. In December 2021 , Flow Robotics A/S and Automata collaborated to offer end-to-end liquid handling automation in laboratories with the pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE, and the robot arm, Eva.

Flow Robotics A/S and Automata collaborated to offer end-to-end liquid handling automation in laboratories with the pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE, and the robot arm, Eva. In January 2021 , The Fluent® Mix and Pierce Workstation was introduced by Tecan to offer complete automation for whole blood pipetting in clinical settings. The handling and mixing of pre-analytical samples is meant to be standardized by this equipment design. It is a part of an ongoing partnership with QIAGEN to improve sample processing for QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus latent tuberculosis (TB) testing.

The Fluent® Mix and Pierce Workstation was introduced by Tecan to offer complete automation for whole blood pipetting in clinical settings. The handling and mixing of pre-analytical samples is meant to be standardized by this equipment design. It is a part of an ongoing partnership with QIAGEN to improve sample processing for QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus latent tuberculosis (TB) testing. In August 2020 , QIAGEN and DiaSorin introduced an automated, CE-marked workflow for QIAGEN's QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus blood collection tubes (QFT-Plus BCT) and a novel DiaSorin LIAISON test on widely used immunodiagnostic instruments from DiaSorin. In addition, QIAGEN signed a collaboration agreement with Hamilton Robotics to further improve the automation of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus by integrating Hamilton's Microlab® STAR™ automated liquid handling workstation into the QFT-Plus assay workflow.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in automated liquid handling systems, increasing clinical trials, a rising number of R&D studies in the biopharmaceutical industry, raising awareness among laboratories regarding the speed-up potential of automated liquid-handling systems, and product development by major market participants are some of the elements driving this market's expansion.

Increasing Clinical Research Studies In The Biopharmaceutical Industry.

The rising clinical trial studies to innovate new & advanced treatments to fight against growing chronic diseases are expected to accelerate the automated liquid handling technologies market progression in the upcoming future.

Strategic Activities By Major Market Players

Strategic activities of several key players, such as technology integration, new product development, geographical expansion, partnerships, and research collaborations to support market expansion, are anticipated to create market growth opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, Analytik Jena expanded its range of interchangeable pipetting heads for the fully automated liquid handling platform CyBio FeliX.

Challenges:

However, slower adoption rates in small-sized industries restrain market growth. In addition, the need for more skilled workers for implementation and analysis is predicted to hinder the market expansion over the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

North America dominated the automated liquid handling technologies market in 2022, and it is expected to do the same over the projected period, owing to the increasing number of ongoing clinical R&D projects, growing demand for automated fluid handling systems, rising technological advancements, and the presence of several biopharmaceutical companies in this region. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the projection period due to the rising number of drug discovery projects and the growing pharma & biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on product

Automated Liquid Handling Workstations By Assembly Standalone Workstations Integrated Workstations By Type Multipurpose Workstation Pipetting Workstation Specialized Liquid Handler Workstation Module

Reagents & Consumables Reagents Accessories



Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Revenue (US$ Bn) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

