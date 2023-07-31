Automated Guided Vehicle Market worth $3.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2028 from USD 2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2023–2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The significant growth factor associated with the Automated Guided Vehicle Market growth is the increased focus on enhancing workplace safety, which has created a substantial demand for AGVs. Companies seek to optimize their operations by improving productivity and reducing labor costs by deploying automated guided vehicle for material handling, logistics, and other tasks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27462395

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Guided Vehicle Market"

150 – Tables

50 – Figures

180 – Pages

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Navigation Technology, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Low labor costs restricting adoption of AGVs in emerging economies Key Market Opportunities Rising deployment of Industry 4.0 in warehouses Key Market Drivers Rising demand for automation solution in a variety of industries



Assembly line vehicle segment to grow with higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Assembly line vehicles facilitate the transportation of major subassemblies to the serial assembly process areas for the addition of various parts. These vehicles offer flexibility in manufacturing processes by allowing parallel operations. They allow tracking of an individual item and measuring work rates. Generally, these systems are integrated into overall production lines to decrease production time and ensure high productivity. Assembly line vehicles are used to carry the initial product through the production line (as it is modified by operators) and the final product with all value additions. The advantages of assembly line vehicles are flexibility, scalability, and integration with the logistics flow.

Vision Guidance segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

A vision guidance system comprises a camera and a microprocessor/computer, along with related software. An AGV is fitted with one or more cameras that help with navigation in a warehouse. They don't need any infrastructure installations such as magnets or reflectors. They can learn routes and way points and navigate themselves through a 3D map. Advancements in object recognition, flexibility, and adaptability have made it a popular choice. Vision guidance allows AGVs to navigate using visual cues, making them versatile in various environments.

Automotive industry to hold largest market share in 2023.

AGVs are essential in the automotive industry, enabling efficient material handling and logistics operations. They are extensively utilized for tasks such as material transport, just-in-time manufacturing, assembly line support, towing, inventory management, line-side supply, and waste collection. AGVs optimize production processes, streamline material flow, and enhance inventory control, leading to improved efficiency, productivity, and safety in automotive manufacturing plants.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=27462395

Europe to contribute the largest market share in 2023.

Europe accounted for the largest share of automated guided vehicle industry in 2023. The growth of the European AGV market is mainly driven by the significant investments made by automotive players in robotic systems and AGVs. Europe is also home to AGV suppliers such as KION, KUKA, SSI Schaefer, and E&K Automation. These factors are expected to support the growth of AGV in this region. Europe is an attractive market for AGV manufacturing companies worldwide. Several companies that are based out of North America, APAC, and Japan have established their operations in Europe to tap and capture European customers.

The report profiles key players in automated guided vehicle companies such as Daifuku (Japan), JBT (US), KION (Germany), Toyota Industries (Japan), KUKA (Germany) and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=27462395

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors And Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

RFID Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Tags, Readers, Software & Services), Tag Type (Passive, Active), Wafer Size, Frequency, Form Factor (Card, Implant, Key Fob, Label, Paper Ticket, Band), Material, Application & Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2030

Service Robotics Market by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace) and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Automated 3D Printing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Process (Material Handling, Automated Production, Part Handling, Post-Processing, and Multiprocessing), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automated-guided-vehicle-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automated-guided-vehicle.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets