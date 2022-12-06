Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market was estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2032: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Report "Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032" shows insights and data published by Market Decipher. The report estimates the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market size at US$ 1.71 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach US$ 6.37 Billion by the end of 2032. High prevalence of obesity, age-related hazards, reduced fertility, excessive alcohol use, smoking, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and hormone replacement therapy will expand demand for the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market during the projection period.

"The rising prevalence of breast cancer due to obesity, age-related hazards, reduced fertility, excessive alcohol use, smoking, maintaining a sedentary lifestyle, and hormone replacement therapy is a major factor driving growth in the global automated breast ultrasound system are driving the market. Market Decipher reveals increased initiatives by government and private groups to raise breast cancer awareness, which will raise the demand for Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems around the globe. The rising investments in R&D by prominent pharmaceuticals and increasing disposable incomes are boosting the market growth in North America and Asia Pacific region."

This report provides meticulous insights into key segments, product specifications and analysis, changing trends, and new technologies, considering key features such as gross margin, revenue & cost. It provides key statistics on the market status of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems manufacturers, highlighting influential leading players, market scope, and key developments. The report also gives a telescopic view of opportunities and constraints while projecting the growth matrix and global developments with regional insights, and provides noteworthy data for future events, mergers, and acquisitions with trending innovation and business policies and market environment in this market.

Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS) Evoking the Type Segment

The automated breast volume scanner (ABVS) segment is estimated to garner the largest share during the forecast period, ABVS uses a scanner to precisely examine lactiferous ducts and evaluate volumetric breast images with high-frequency ultrasound light. The non-radioactivity, efficiency, repeatability, and 3D reconstruction that this ultrasound system provides are just a few of its many advantages. The demand will rise as patient preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures increases. Real-time imaging support makes it possible to direct the system. Other benefits of ABVS include faster, less painful procedures and improved diagnostic precision that enables early breast cancer diagnosis. This technology's outcomes can be utilized for insightful preoperative surgical planning.

Hospitals Segment will Garner Demand in Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market

The hospital's segment accounted for the highest share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period owing to the growing patient pool, quicker access to medical instruments and equipment, and the presence of skilled people. The use of ABUS in hospitals is gaining traction as a means of meeting patients' diagnostic needs. Increasing awareness among young and middle-aged women to undergo cancer screening tests on a regular basis will drive demand for ABUS and ABVS in these healthcare settings because pregnant women cannot be exposed to mammograms due to the risk of radiation exposure, hospitals are installing ABUS to provide safer diagnostic choices.

The Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Proliferates in North America

North America dominates the global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market attributing to the rise in the use of technologically advanced ultrasound systems, higher awareness among the patients, high healthcare expenditure, availability of trained medical professionals, rise in the number of product approvals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system as well as a large number of hospitals and clinics.

Recent Developments

In November 2022 , iCAD, Inc., a worldwide medical technology provider offering cutting-edge cancer diagnosis and therapy solutions, and Ferrum Health, a leader in healthcare enterprise AI solutions, have reached an agreement to make iCAD's breast AI solutions available on Ferrum Health's platform.

, iCAD, Inc., a worldwide medical technology provider offering cutting-edge cancer diagnosis and therapy solutions, and Ferrum Health, a leader in healthcare enterprise AI solutions, have reached an agreement to make iCAD's breast AI solutions available on Ferrum Health's platform. In November 2022 , in order to completely integrate HeartVista's artificial intelligence systems for chest imaging scans into its MRI equipment, Siemens Healthineers and HeartVista have signed a contract. The two businesses merged their own MRI sequences—also known as methods—into a single automated clinical imaging routine.

, in order to completely integrate HeartVista's artificial intelligence systems for chest imaging scans into its MRI equipment, Siemens Healthineers and HeartVista have signed a contract. The two businesses merged their own MRI sequences—also known as methods—into a single automated clinical imaging routine. In October 2022 , Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that it will present a significant new alternative for enhancing the care of persons with breast cancer in collaboration with C-RAD AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CRAD B). • In December 2021 , Health Canada approved its first domestically developed 3D printed implant Specific 3D mandibular plate.

• In , Health Canada approved its first domestically developed 3D printed implant Specific 3D mandibular plate. In August 2020 , Hologic, Inc. purchased a 46.0% stake in SuperSonic Imagine. With the use of Hologic's resources and SuperSonic Imagine's ultrasound technology, the purchase sought to create more effective and cutting-edge products for breast cancer patients.

Key Companies Covered

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Telemed Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fukuda Denshi

Hologic, Inc.

Key Report Takeaways:

Estimation/projections/forecast for revenue (2022 – 2032)

Data breakdown for every Industry segment (2022 – 2032)

Gross margin and profitability analysis of companies

Impact Of COVID-19 On the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market

Business trend and expansion analysis

Competition analysis/market share

Product Innovation Listing

Client list and case studies

Market entry strategy

