Autoinjectors Market worth $300.46 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Autoinjectors Market is projected to grow from about USD 127.30 billion in 2026 to USD 300.46 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.7%.

Browse through 550 market data tables and 65 figures spread across 500 pages, as well as the in-depth TOC on the "Autoinjectors Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Autoinjectors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 127.30 billion

USD 127.30 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 300.46 billion

USD 300.46 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 18.7%

Autoinjectors Market Trends & Insights:

Based on type, the finished formulation autoinjectors segment accounted for 98.5% of the market in 2025.

By route of administration, the subcutaneous segment dominated the market with a share 91.3% in 2025.

Based on end user, the home care settings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

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The autoinjectors market is experiencing substantial growth due to several key factors. The increasing prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis, has heightened the demand for long-term injectable treatments. A growing global population further boosts demand, as an increase in population correlates with a rise in chronic diseases that require long-term injectable therapies, thus fueling the autoinjector market. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions and greater access to hospitals and treatments have opened new markets for autoinjectors. Technological progress also plays a critical role, with safer, more efficient, and user-friendly autoinjector devices being more widely adopted by healthcare providers and patients. Overall, these trends are driving consistent growth in the autoinjector industry worldwide.

By usage, the disposable autoinjectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

the market is divided into disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. In 2025, disposable autoinjectors was the fastest-growing segment, driven by their ease of use, increasing demand for self-administration, and lower risk of cross-contamination or infection, making them highly favored in modern healthcare environments. Innovations in reusable autoinjectors, such as digital interfaces, ergonomic designs, and greater awareness of sustainability, are boosting the adoption of reusable autoinjectors.

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By actuation mechanism, the mechanical (spring-based) autoinjectors segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

the market is segmented into mechanical (spring-based) autoinjectors and electronic autoinjectors. Mechanical autoinjectors account for the largest share of the autoinjectors market, driven by their simpler design, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The growth is further supported by patients preferring the unique click sound that provides physical confirmation that the injection has begun or ended. However, advancements in electronic autoinjectors, such as integration of digital connectivity, real-time feedback, mobile tracking, and adherence monitoring, are supporting the widespread adoption of electronic autoinjectors.

By drug type, biologics are projected to register the highest growth rate in the autoinjectors market.

the market is segmented into biologics, biosimilars, and small molecules. Biologics is the dominant segment of the autoinjectors market, driven by increasing use in treating chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and oncology. The growing pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and other injectable biologics has also further supported the growth of the biologics segment in the autoinjectors market. Since high-viscosity biologics require motorized delivery, autoinjectors remain a preferred choice, which further fuels the demand for autoinjectors.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the autoinjectors market throughout the forecast period.

North America leads the global autoinjectors market mainly because of its high healthcare spending, strong reimbursement policies, and the increasing shift toward home-based treatment. The region also benefits from the concentration of major pharmaceutical and medical device hubs. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the highest CAGR in the autoinjectors market during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in local manufacturing, and a growing population. Consequently, demand for autoinjectors is climbing in this area.

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Top Companies in Autoinjectors Market:

The Top Companies in Autoinjectors Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), SHL Medical (Switzerland), and Ypsomed (Switzerland). Key players in the finished formulation autoinjectors market include Novo Nordisk (Denmark), AbbVie Inc. (US), and Eli Lilly and Company (US).

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