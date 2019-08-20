Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market to Reach a Market Size of $149.4 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research
20 Aug, 2019, 14:00 BST
NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, published by KBV research, The Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $149.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.34% CAGR during the forecast period. The accelerated acceptance of autoimmune disease therapeutics expanded wide accessibility of sophisticated therapy, and an increase in the number of research and development operations are collectively driving the market growth. High original expenses linked to sophisticated therapies, however, restrict the market growth. On the other side, the powerful existence of pipeline drugs and possibilities in emerging economies creates new sector routes.
The North America market dominated the Global Multiple Sclerosis Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2019 - 2025). Asia-Pacific offers profitable expansion opportunities for main players working on the therapeutic market for autoimmune disease due to the large population base, increased buying power, increased autoimmune disease incidence, and increased demand for advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics. Growth in the number of aging populations and increased early detection of the disease with increased healthcare spending are anticipated to boost growth in this region's market for autoimmune disease therapeutics.
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-market/
The Anti-Inflammatory market would dominate the Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. This segment is the fast increasing segment, recording a substantial growth rate from 2019 to 2025. It is a profitable segment due to the ease of accessibility, an enormous amount of target population, and access to sophisticated drugs. The Anti-Hyperglycemics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2019 - 2025).
The Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores market dominated the Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the online store segment is expected to expand at the highest growth based on the sales channel. This is driven by the increasing preference for online drug sales over traditional techniques and increased awareness of online pharmacy.
"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."
To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ABBOTT Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc. and Novartis AG.
Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation
By Indication
- Rheumatic Disease
- Diabetes
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Other Indications
By Drug Class
- Anti-Inflammatory
- Anti-Hyperglycemics
- NSAIDs
- Interferons
- Other Drugs
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online
- Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- ABBOTT Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Bayer AG
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Amgen, Inc.
- Novartis AG
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
- Exhaustive coverage
- Highest number of market tables and figures
- Subscription based model available
- Guaranteed best price
- Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
About Us:
Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.
Contacts:
Mr. Alan D'Souza
KBV Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407
New York, N.Y. 10001
United States (U.S)
Tel: +1(646)661-6066
Email: query@kbvresearch.com
LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE KBV Research
Share this article