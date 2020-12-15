Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Worth $ 7.17 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.79% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is principally driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes in newborn babies and children, coupled with increasing demand for rapid diagnostic. The growing elderly population and the incidence of autoimmune disease are also driving the growth of the autoimmune disease market. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, in the year 2019, approximately 50 million Americans suffer from autoimmune-related disorders. Besides, the numbers are expected to increase over the forecast period. The demand for more reliable and accurate diagnostic methods, along with the growing prevalence, is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Moreover, research and diagnostics institutes across the globe are taking promising initiatives in agreement with government organizations owing to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and the consistent rise in healthcare investment. Various organizations such as the Autoimmunity Centers of Excellence, Cooperative Study Group for Autoimmune Disease Prevention and North American Rheumatoid Arthritis Consortium are frequently involved in teaching patients and healthcare specialists about proper diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the introduction of technological modifications and increasing lab automation rates are expected to feed market growth. Clinicians are utilizing advanced technology to administer multiple tests at the same time with more durable and more accurate results.

The major players in the market are Siemens, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GRIFOLS, Trinity Biotech, Inova Diagnostics, HYCOR Biomedical, and Euroimmun.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market on the basis of Product, Type, Technology, and Geography.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Product

Drugs



Therapeutic & Monitoring Equipment



Diagnostic Equipment

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type

Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic



Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology

Bridge Therapy



Disease-modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARD)



Topical Therapy



Phototherapy



Helminthic Therapy



Recombinant Technology

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the world

Browse Related Reports:

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Device Market by Type (Active Compression-Decompression (ACD) Devices, Load-Distributing Band (LDB), Piston CPR Devices), by Type of Compressor (Automatic Mechanical CPR, Manual CPR), by Application (Emergency Departments, Ambulances, Air Medevac Units), by End-User, Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Treatment Market by Type (Paraneoplastic, Idiopathic), by Treatment Type (Immune Therapy, Medication, Plasmapheresis), by Drugs (Cholinesterase Inhibitor, Potassium Channel Blockers, Intravenous Immunoglobulins), by End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application (Cell Culture, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), by End-User (Academic Institute, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratory), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application (Diagnostic Applications, SPECT Applications), by Procedural Volume (Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures), by Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, PET Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Chief AIOps companies utilizing the maverick to boost the efficiency

Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is a BI enabled Market Research Analytics service with forecasted trends and accurate market insights on over 20,000+ tracked markets helping organizations globally with their market research needs. VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment and Key players for emerging and niche markets.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386130/Autoimmune_Disease_Diagnostics_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research