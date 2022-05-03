Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Research - Market Size, Forecasts, Trends

TBRC's autoimmune disease market report gives a detailed overview of historic trends, future growth potential, and everything in between.

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autoimmune disease diagnosis market consists of sales of diagnostic tests and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases are the diseases in which the production of antibodies takes place in the body which attack and destroy the patient's own healthy cells in the body. These include Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto's disease, multiple sclerosis, Grave's disease, psoriasis, coeliac disease, type 1 diabetes, lupus and inflammatory bowel syndrome, and are diagnosed by immunological tests.

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from $4.55 billion in 2021 to $4.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest region in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, accounting for 36.8% of the global market in 2021. It is followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.41% and 8.37% respectively from 2021-2026.

Market Trends In The Autoimmune Disease Market

Among key trends in autoimmune disease market, manufacturers are increasingly entering into agreements with governments for mutual benefits. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), over 50 million Americans have been diagnosed with autoimmune illnesses, and this number is expected to rise in the future years. The global incidence of systemic and localized autoimmune illnesses, as well as the advent of numerous government programs and increased capacity to spend on the treatment of these conditions, will drive the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Moreover, a number of government bodies, as well as non-governmental organizations, are sponsoring a variety of projects aimed at developing innovative therapies.

Market Growth Potential

The top growth potential in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market by product will arise in the consumables and assay kits market, which will gain $1,297.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market by end user will arise in the clinical laboratories market, and by test type will arise in immunologic tests market. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market size will gain the most in the USA at $740.5 million.

