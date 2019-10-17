Autodesk Maya, NewTek LightWave 3D, and MAXON Cinema 4D Recognized as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for the 3D Animation Software Space

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Animators, artists, and creative professionals across industries make use of 3D animation solutions to animate objects in a three-dimensional plane. 3D animation technology aids professionals in numerous processes, including animation, modeling, graphics design, visual effects engineering, and rendering. The animations generated using these solutions are used in a wide range of industries, including media, gaming, movies, architecture, construction, and healthcare & life sciences.

On the 360Quadrants platform, Autodesk Maya, NewTek LightWave 3D, and MAXON Cinema 4D Prime are recognized as Visionary Leaders in the 3D Animation Software space. Companies that fall in this category have an established product portfolio and a powerful market presence.

Autodesk is the developer of Autodesk Maya, a professional software for 3D animation, modeling, and rendering. Offering a long list of effects and objects to work with, Autodesk Maya gives users access to an open architecture where all their work can be programmed or scripted using a complete API (Application Programming Interface) or any of the two embedded scripting languages—Python or the Maya Embedded Language (MEL).

NewTek is the developer of LightWave 3D, a 3D computer graphics solution used in television, film, digital matte painting, motion graphics, video game development, visual effects, architectural visualizations, product design, music videos, virtual production, advertising, and pre-visualizations. NewTek LightWave 3D is comprehensive, reasonably priced, easy to learn, and well-recognized as a leading 3D system for producing incredible animations and attractive photo-real renders.

MAXON is the creator of Cinema 4D, an end-to-end solution that features an interactive interface and a number of tutorials, enabling beginners to achieve a professional level of use swiftly. MAXON Cinema 4D Studio enables users to create advanced 3D graphics easily and quickly. Professionals leverage Cinema 4D Broadcast to create dynamic broadcast graphics with ease. Cinema 4D Visualize allows for the creation of fantastic animations and images at any level of realism. Finally, Cinema 4D Prime is renowned for its ease of use, professional results, and speed, and is an ideal solution for professionals requiring additional 3D capabilities in their toolsets.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular 3D Animation software comparisons between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of 3D Animation software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 24 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

