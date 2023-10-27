Autodesk Awarded Global Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Building Information Modeling and Digital Twin Solutions

Autodesk continues transforming the industries it serves with its cloud-based Design and Make Platform that promotes efficiency and sustainability.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the building information modeling (BIM) and digital twin industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Autodesk with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company is a global leader in software for architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment. Autodesk's BIM and digital twin solutions are part of its Design and Make Platform, which includes integrated cloud-powered software that connect teams, data, and workflows across entire project lifecycles to deliver better and more sustainable project outcomes.

As of January 31, 2023, Autodesk serves over 6.74 million subscribers and has offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Established during the transition from mainframe computers and engineering workstations to personal computers, Autodesk has led three digital transformations over its more than 40 years of technology innovation. Its platform and solutions help innovators and creators to solve today's most pressing challenges and to design and make a better world. Autodesk Forma, for example, is the industry cloud that unifies workflows across the teams that design, build, and operate the built environment. Forma is the future of BIM and will enable more collaborative and concurrent ways of working for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) industry.

Anirudh Bhaskaran, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Autodesk enables decisive planning, augmented design, automated construction, and autonomous operations across building projects, thereby unlocking frictionless connectivity, effortless collaboration, secure access, real-time and on-demand analytics, and a rich third-party ecosystem of applications and services."

Autodesk's compelling value proposition and its comprehensive portfolio of products and services enable customers to foster innovation, optimize designs, save time and money, improve quality, collaborate with others, and deliver more sustainable outcomes. More specifically, its AEC solutions allow customers to design, plan, manufacture, and build any asset by visualizing, simulating, and analyzing real-world performance early in the design process. Acquisitions, a strong focus on market-led research and development, and customer-led and market-driven innovation strengthen Autodesk's competitive edge and market position.

"Autodesk uniquely leverages its market-leading solutions to meet the industry's rapidly evolving needs by supporting an open and interoperable architecture, engineering, and construction software ecosystem defined by seamless data connection. It has earned a reputation for offering the overall best in the market," added Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Autodesk earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the BIM and digital twin industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

