Autism Spectrum Disorder Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of +8.5%

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market is anticipated to amass a valuation of USD 7.6% over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is referred to as a type of neurodevelopmental disorder that impacts the behavioural patterns of the patient. It may lead to speech-based disabilities, issues with social communication, and attention-based problems. The symptoms of ASD usually appear in early childhood and can include difficulty with social interactions and communication, restricted and repetitive behaviors and interests, sensory sensitivities, and difficulties with executive functioning. It predominantly occurs at an early age and lasts lifelong. As of now, there are no treatments that can complete cure ASD, but behavioral therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and medications may limit disease progression and decrease symptoms to an extent.

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The growing prevalence of ASD worldwide, increasing mental health awareness among the masses, and rising healthcare expenditure across the globe are primarily aiding the outlook of this business sphere.

Furthermore, rising government initiatives to spread awareness about this disorder and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure across various regions are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.

Alongside, surging R&D activities in the field along with the increasing number of clinical research activities are adding momentum to the progression of this industry vertical.

On the contrary, absence of skilled professionals and social taboo associated with mental health issues are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market are Abbvie Inc., Axial therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cognoa Inc., Curemark LLC, dfusion inc., EarliTec Diagnostics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis AG.

Segmental Outlook

By Type

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

PDD-NOS

Other Pervasive Developmental Disorders

By Treatment Approach

Behavioural Approaches

Early Intervention

Medication

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading region in the Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market?

North America is slated to lead the marketplace in terms of volume share. This is attributable to the growing prevalence of this ailment, rising healthcare expenditure, along with the surging awareness about the severity of this ailment.

How is Asia Pacific faring in this industry?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to generate significant revenue in this industry vertical. This is due to the rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, presence of prominent players, along with the rising R&D activities in the field.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the most dominant type segment in this business sphere?

The autistic disorder segment is currently dominating the market in terms of revenue share. This is ascribed to the rising pervasiveness of autistic disorders worldwide and increasing medical research activities in the field.

Which is the top performing treatment approach segment in this market?

The medication segment is projected to register substantial growth over 2022-2029. This is credited to the easy availability of ASD drugs across the globe.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market is expected to garner significant returns over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

There has been an increase in awareness and diagnosis rates of ASD in recent years, which has led to an increase in demand for treatments and therapies. People are becoming highly aware about the impact of this ailment. As a result, the market for ASD treatments and therapies is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Significant technological advancements in the healthcare sector is further acting as an expansion stimulant for this marketplace. Advanced therapies and treatments have been developed to efficient treat autism spectrum disorder. For example, virtual reality therapy and wearable devices are being used to help individuals with ASD improve their social and communication skills. These factors together are positively swaying the dynamics of this business vertical.

Early intervention is critical in improving outcomes for individuals with ASD. As a result, there is an increasing focus on developing and implementing early intervention programs. This is expected to drive demand for early detection and intervention tools and services in the ASD market.

There has been an escalating demand for personalized treatment options. It involves tailoring treatments and therapies to an individual's unique needs. Such treatments are quite effective in treating autism spectrum disorders since the severity of this disease and symptoms vary from person to person. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this market space during the assessment timeframe of 2022-2029.

On Special Requirement Autism Spectrum Disorder Market for Cancer Treatment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In 2021, Amicus Therapeutics acquired Celenex, a gene therapy company that is developing a treatment for a rare genetic disorder associated with ASD. This acquisition expands Amicus' pipeline of potential treatments for ASD and other rare diseases.

