Austrian Precision Meets Japanese Technology Leadership

SICO Technology and Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of TEL, leverage on shared values at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

TOKYO, OSAKA, Japan and VILLACH, Austria, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The global semiconductor industry is facing increasingly complex technological and geopolitical challenges. Against this backdrop, Austrian SICO Technology GmbH and Japanese global corporation Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions discussed the importance of common values and practices as fundament for a strong partnership at EXPO 2025 in Osaka. At the Austrian Pavilion, both companies presented how their unwavering committment to quality for high-precision process materials from Carinthia and state-of-the-art equipment technology from Japan will work together to strengthen the performance of critical semiconductor processes and make international supply chains more resilient.

Innovation through partnership

SICO Technology manufactures ultra-pure, micro-precision process materials at its site in Carinthia, Austria. These materials are an essential component in thermal semiconductor processes, where they play a decisive role in increasing the yield of functional chips. They are used in the thermal process equipment of leading semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

The manufacturer of this equipment is Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions, the world's number four* in the overall semiconductor equipment market and the clear number one in thermal processing. SICO is currently undergoing the qualification process with Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions to approve its materials for use in Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions's systems. The aim of this collaboration is to jointly drive the technological development steps needed to further enhance the performance of Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions's equipment under the continuously rising demands of the semiconductor industry.

"SICO Technology is known for innovation and out-of-the-box thinking – precisely the qualities required to meet tomorrow's market demands," says Yoichiro Morozumi, President and Representative Director, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions.

"Working with Tokyo Electron, the global leader in thermal processes, confirms our technological capabilities and opens up broader access to international markets," adds Daniel Schützenauer, Managing Director of SICO Technology.

Strategic relevance in a geopolitical context

The combination of Japanese technology leadership and Austrian engineering excellence provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth and competitiveness in the global semiconductor industry. In addition to its technological importance, the cooperation also has geopolitical significance: With key competitors manufacturing in China, independent European suppliers are gaining importance. Through their cooperation, TEL strengthens the diversification of its supply chains, while SICO Technology expands its global market position.

Press photos (royalty-free, copyright: SICO)

Photo 1 from left to right: Kentaro Asai (Vice President and General Manager TEL TTS), Christian Bulfon (Technical Director SICO), Yuichiro Morozumi (President and Representative Director TEL TTS), Daniel Schützenauer (Managing Director SICO), David Mary (Senior Director Sales & Technology Europe TEL TEE)

Photo 2: Outdoor Group Photo at the Austrian Pavilion of the EXPO 2025 in Osaka.

About Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's leading suppliers of semiconductor production equipment. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of high-tech systems used across all key semiconductor manufacturing process steps. TEL employs around 20,273 people worldwide and generated revenues of 2,431.5billion yen in fiscal year 2025. TEL ranks fourth* in the global semiconductor equipment market and is the market leader in thermal processes. With a clear focus on technological innovation, quality, and sustainability, TEL plays a crucial role in advancing modern information and communication technologies.

About SICO Technology GmbH

SICO Technology is an internationally active specialist in the processing of silicon, quartz, and ceramics for the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Bad Bleiberg, Austria, the company was founded in 1981 and currently employs around 150 people at sites in Austria, Singapore, and the USA. From concept through research and development to serial production, SICO supports its customers with unique expertise and highly specialized manufacturing methods. SICO Technology is part of the Wietersdorfer Group, an Austrian family-owned company with over 130 years of history, employing 3,670 people worldwide.

*Source: Techinsights Inc, May 2025

