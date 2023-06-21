Austria Tractor Market Sales Figure to Cross 6,800 Units by 2028, GPS Equipped Tractor Demand Surging with Increasing Adoption of Precision Ariculture- Arizton

21 Jun, 2023, 19:50 BST
CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Austria tractor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3847
Browse In-Depth TOC of the Austria Tractor Market
43 - Tables
44 - Charts
138 – Pages
The market for agricultural tractors in the country primarily supports Austria's agricultural economy. Austria's highly developed agricultural sector, which is important to the country's economy, consists of more than 170,000 agricultural properties. Austrian farms mostly rely on tractors, and the agricultural tractor market is often stable. Well-known brands control the market, including CNH, AGCO, and John Deere. However, there are also several Austrian tractor manufacturers, such as Steyr. Many factors, including the need to replace old tractors, the adoption of new technology, and the desire to boost agricultural productivity and efficiency, affect the market for tractors in Austria. In Austria, there were 5,353 registered tractors as of 2022.
Most tractors available in Austria fall into the 50 HP and under, 50 HP to 100 HP, and above 100 HP categories. Smaller tractors with less than 50 horsepower and larger tractors with more than 100 horsepower each occupy a smaller percentage of the market. Farmers have access to various national and international brands on the comparatively steady market for agricultural tractors in Austria. But the market is also susceptible to changes in legislation, the adoption of new technologies, and supply and demand fluctuations. Austria has recently seen a rise in precision agriculture, which has raised the demand for tractors equipped with GPS and other cutting-edge equipment. This tendency suggests that the country will require more new tractors.
Austria Tractor Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
6,814 Units
|
Market Size (2022)
|
5,353 Units
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
4.10 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography
|
Market Dynamics
|
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3847
Development of Smart and Computerized Tractors Creating Buzz in the Market
In recent years, Austria has made significant progress toward creating intelligent and self-driving tractors. Adopting intelligent and robotic tractors is anticipated to considerably increase productivity and efficiency in the agriculture sector, where the nation is a prominent player.
Several Austrian businesses have carried out the development of intelligent and computerized tractors. For instance, The AGCO Corporation subsidiary business Fendt in Austria has worked on creating smart tractors that can be operated remotely using a tablet or smartphone. These tractors have GPS and sensor technology, which enables them to work independently in the field. The business has also created a system that enhances overall efficiency by enabling many tractors to operate in concert.
Steyr, an Austrian company, has created a concept for a robotic tractor that can run without a driver. The tractor has advanced cameras and sensors to navigate fields and avoid obstacles. The company has also created a system that enables communication between the tractor and other farm equipment, enhancing overall coordination and productivity.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/austria-tractor-market
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Competitive Overview
In 2022, CNH and AGCO were the two largest tractor manufacturers with high selling units. In 2022, CNH was the highest-selling tractor brand in Austria.
CNH, AGCO, and John Deere dominated the Austrian agriculture tractor. These players focus on innovations to compete in the market. They invest in developing advanced agriculture tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation.
The Austrian market for farm tractors has numerous manufacturers from all over the world. Most of them are Western European brands. Among the most popular pieces of equipment are tractors from Asia (China, India, Japan) and the US.
CNH Industrial, with its tractor brands Case IH and New Holland, introduced autonomous technology in agriculture tractors. The company has already incorporated auto-steering and telematics in its agriculture tractors. In 2016, the company introduced a working concept of an autonomous tractor using its existing New Holland T8 and Case IH Magnum models.
John Deere equipped many tractor models with GPS, location tracking, image sensors, and telematics to assist navigation. The company also equipped its S700 with features to adjust harvesting equipment autonomously according to the state of crops. Vendors, such as AGCO and John Deere, provide direct financing to farmers to encourage them to buy tractors and other related agricultural machinery.
Key Company Profiles
- John Deere
- Kubota
- AGCO
- CNH Industrial
- Steyr Traktoren
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arbos
- CLAAS
- Iseki
- SDF
- Yanmar
Market Segmentation
Horsepower
- Less Than 50 HP
- 50 HP-100 HP
- Above 100 HP
Wheel Drive
- 2-Wheel-Drive
- 4-Wheel-Drive
Geography
- Lower Austria
- Styria
- Carinthia
- Burgenland
- Others
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What are the expected units sold in the Austria tractor market by 2028?
- What is the growth rate of the Austria tractor market?
- How big is the Austria tractor market?
- Which region holds the largest Austria tractor market share?
- Who are the key companies in the Austria tractor market?
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
Europe Tractor Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028
Poland Tractor Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028
Spain Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028
Italy Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.2.1 OVERVIEW
8.2.2 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
8.2.3 MANUFACTURERS
8.2.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.2.5 RETAILERS
8.2.6 END-USERS
8.3 COMMON AGRICULTURAL POLICY & EU AGRICULTURAL EXPENDITURE
8.4 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES
9 MARKET LANDSCAPE
9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
9.1.1 LABOR SHORTAGES IN AGRICULTURE SECTOR
9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10 HORSEPOWER
10.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
10.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.3 LESS THAN 50 HP
10.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.3.3 LESS THAN 50 HP AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY REGION
10.4 50–100 HP
10.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.4.3 50 HP–100 HP TRACTOR MARKET BY REGION
10.5 ABOVE 100 HP
10.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
10.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.5.3 ABOVE 100 HP AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY REGION
11 DRIVE TYPE
11.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
11.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
11.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.2.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
11.2.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.2.4 2-WHEEL DRIVE AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY REGION
11.3 4-WHEEL DRIVE
11.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
11.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
11.3.3 4-WHEEL DRIVE AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY REGION
12 REGION
12.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
12.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.3 LOWER AUSTRIA
12.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3.3 LOWER AUSTRIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER
12.3.4 LOWER AUSTRIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.4 STYRIA
12.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4.3 STYRIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP
12.4.4 STYRIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.5 CARINTHIA
12.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.5.3 CARINTHIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP
12.5.4 CARINTHIA REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.6 BURGENLAND
12.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.6.3 BURGENLAND REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP
12.6.4 BURGENLAND REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
12.7 OTHERS
12.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.7.3 OTHER REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY HP
12.7.4 OTHER REGION AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE
13 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
13.1 DEVELOPMENT OF SMART AND COMPUTERIZED TRACTORS
13.2 INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR ELECTRIC TRACTORS
13.3 USE OF ALTERNATIVE FUEL-BASED TRACTORS
13.4 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN TRACTORS
14 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
14.1 FISCAL SUPPORT TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES
14.2 REDUCING WORKFORCE BOOSTING FARM MECHANIZATION
14.3 GROWTH IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY & EXPORTS
14.4 SOCIO-DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGES IN AUSTRIA
15 MARKET RESTRAINTS
15.1 CLIMATE CHANGE ADVERSELY IMPACTS AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES
15.2 RISING DEMAND FOR USED & RENTAL TRACTORS
15.3 FARMERS UNAWARE OF LATEST INNOVATIONS IN AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT
15.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
15.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
15.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
15.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
15.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
15.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
16 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
16.1.1 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS BY TOP PLAYERS
16.1.2 BRAND LOYALTY
16.1.3 SALES & EXPORTS
17 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 JOHN DEERE
17.2 KUBOTA
17.3 AGCO
17.4 CNH INDUSTRIAL
17.5 STEYR TRAKTOREN
18 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
18.1 ARBOS GROUP
18.2 CLAAS GROUP
18.3 ISEKI
18.4 SDF
18.5 YANMAR
19 REPORT SUMMARY
19.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
19.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
20 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
20.1 HORSEPOWER
20.2 DRIVE TYPE
20.3 REGION
21 APPENDIX
21.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Why Arizton?
- 100% Customer Satisfaction
- 24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
- 200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
- 80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
- 100% more data and analysis
- 1000+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107465/Austria_Tractor_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/4099042/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article