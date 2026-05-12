AUSTRIA JUICE rolls out 30% reduced-sugar fruit juice powered by proprietary technology

The patent-pending technology keeps each juice´s authentic fruit identity and essential properties. This allows beverage companies to label the product as "reduced-sugar fruit juice from concentrate". The taste also stays naturally fruit-forward thanks to Austria Juice's distinct FTNF (From the Named Fruit) know-how.

Filling the white space in the market

"We at AUSTRIA JUICE identified a gap between the desire for 100% fruit juice and the need to reduce sugar consumption", explains Kai Oliver Antonius, AUSTRIA JUICE's Vice President. "Mindful consumers want the nutritional benefits of pure juice, but without the sugar load. They also prefer not to compromise on taste or to sip artificial sweeteners. Meanwhile, we enable our clients to keep their labels clean".

How the technology works

The fermentation technology used by AUSTRIA JUICE is patent-pending. Sugar is converted, processing aids are completely removed, and the product is blended with fruit juice concentrate to achieve the desired sugar content. The juice produced contains at least 30% less sugar and a minimum of 30% fewer calories, achieving EU "Breakfast Directive" goals.

AUSTRIA JUICE developers chose this process over other methods because it is quick, streamlined and precise. This method prevents off-flavours and secondary notes and makes sure that the final product contains no undesirable alcoholic or fermented aromas.

The business model

"Our reduced-sugar products are market-ready – just add your brand and sell, or dilute for ready-to-drink goodness", explains Severin Guski, AUSTRIA JUICE's Business Development Manager. "We are set to serve key players seeking plug-and-play solutions to reduce sugars in beverages made from 100% fruit juice. Our ready-to-use assortment features three juice concentrates: apple, orange and multifruit".

Staying ahead of EU regulations

In June 2024, the amended EU Breakfast Directives came into force, officially introducing a brand-new category: reduced-sugar fruit juice. The directives for this new category take effect on 14 June 2026. The revised EU breakfast guidelines increase transparency and ensure that reduced-sugar products are clearly identifiable. In this new category, juices with a minimum sugar reduction of 30% can be named "reduced-sugar fruit juice".

"Given these EU market disruptions, we help CPG brands transform regulatory change into product opportunity", adds Cornelia Kerschbaumer, Director of Marketing & Communication. "These better-for-you reduced-sugar options are 100% natural fruit juice – for breakfast or on-the-go products. Our solutions help parents; instead of arguing with their kids about drink choices, parents can now give them what they want, just with 30% less sugar".

Lowering sugar is high priority

This EU change supports informed consumer choices, reflecting a clear shift in the marketplace: people want less sugar without sacrificing fruity mouthfeel and robust taste.

In its Global Juice Market Trends Report, Innova Market Insights highlighted several challenges: At a time when consumers are actively limiting sugar in their diets, juice's primary barrier is overcoming its high natural sugar content.1 According to a survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), 66% of consumers reported trying to reduce their sugar consumption.2

First product at scale

"Our first reduced-sugar product combines two key AUSTRIA JUICE strengths: the technology is based on AUSTRIA JUICE's know-how in wine fermentation and our strong position in juice concentrates worldwide", notes Antonius. "We also draw on our leadership in FTNF solutions, spanning technology, application development and production. This integrated expertise gives us an advantage in designing sugar-reduction tech powered by fermentation, as well as our ability to maintain fresh fruity flavour in the juice".

AUSTRIA JUICE has scaled to meet consumer demand for reduced-sugar fruit juice in Europe and other regions. The company has geared up to help juice manufacturers comply with EU regulations.

Sweet success

The reduced-sugar fruit juices are trusted quality and precision from AUSTRIA JUICE, Europe's juice experts. The system locks in all the goodness of 100% fruit juice while cutting back on sugar. "With EU Breakfast Directives right around the corner, AUSTRIA JUICE helps producers fast-track reduced-sugar solutions that deliver everything consumers love about fruit juice", concludes Kerschbaumer.

Check out AUSTRIA JUICE at PLMA in Amsterdam on 19-20 May 2026, at booth 3.D47, to taste our reduced-sugar fruit juices.

About AUSTRIA JUICE

AUSTRIA JUICE is the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of apple and berry juice concentrates and an important producer of food & beverage ingredient solutions.

Founded in 1936 as "YO - Ybbstaler Obstverwertung", AUSTRIA JUICE is a member of the AGRANA Group. Around 1,000 employees at 12 locations produce fruit juice concentrates, beverage compounds, natural flavours, direct juices and fruit wines and supply more than 750 customers in the food processing industry in 65 countries.

For more information, contact:

Company & Press Contact:

AUSTRIA JUICE GmbH

Cornelia Kerschbaumer

Director of Marketing & Communication

Email: cornelia.kerschbaumer@austriajuice.com

Website: www.austriajuice.com

1 Innova Market Insights, "Global Juice Market", June 25, 2025. https://www.innovamarketinsights.com/trends/global-juice-market/

2 The International Food Information Council, "2024 IFIC Food & Health Survey". June 20, 2024. https://ific.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/2024-IFIC-Food-Health-Survey.pdf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977808/AUSTRIA_JUICE.jpg