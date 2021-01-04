Australian Superstar Cricketer and Trade360 Brand Ambassador Steve Smith Wins the 'Test Player of a Decade' Award

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's all-famous cricket player Steve Smith won the 'Test Player of a Decade' accolade at the ICC Cricketer of the Decade Awards event. The brand ambassador and public figure of CFD brokerage Trade360, Smith scored a staggering 7,042 runs at an average of 64.60 in the qualifying period, outrunning 26 centuries.

The Aussie top cricketer's decade was marked by centuries in both the Test and ODI format, with a Test average of 114.60 and an ODI average of 68.97, edging out six other nominees, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli in this category, according to Australian sports platform Wide World of Sports.

The news release was regarded as an auspicious event for Trade360, as a leading brokerage firm well positioned in Australia, the UK, and Europe. Hailing Steve Smith's acclaim in the sportive world, Mr. John Richard, Trade360's spokesman said:

'Trade360 is deeply honoured to have Steve Smith as its brand ambassador. His recognition as the test cricket player of the decade could not make us prouder. This accolade carries a deeper meaning for us, being not only an acknowledgement of Mr. Smith's remarkable talent and hard work throughout a decade, but also an important victory for us as a company represented by a sportsman of Mr. Smith's calibre wherever he plays and taking our name to new highs.'

Dedicated to innovation, Trade360 is well known in the financial services industry as a multi asset broker, offering traders of all levels of experience a superior trading experience across its web-based and mobile platforms. On top of the impressive asset portfolio of over 500 asset classes, including CFDs, Forex, Stocks, and ETFs, Trade360 also offers Single Stock trading for many of the stocks available on the world's largest stock exchanges.

With Trade360, both novice as well as savvy traders can tap into the dynamics of real-time trading with the aid of cutting-edge tools such as CrowdFeed - the broker's staple sentiment analysis tool offering a single view of traders' preference in real time, as well as price and volatility alerts, and trend changes, and allowing traders to spot breakouts as they occur, Leverage Self-select - which gives traders the ability to adjust their leverage with every new position, Deal Protect - an innovative feature that enables traders to easily identify where to place their protective Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the go, and more.

While these features are typical to Trade360's proprietary platform across desktop and mobile devices, traders also have the option to trade on the popular MetaTrader 5 platform, and enjoy all its features and functionalities, news alerts, economic calendar, etc.. Find out more about Trade360 at https://www.trade360.com/

About Trade360

Trade360 is a multi-award-winning online broker, regulated throughout both the European Union (CySEC) and Australasia (ASIC). The company was founded in 2013 by a group of entrepreneurs and technology experts, whose primary goal was and remains the empowering of the general public to partake in the excitement and opportunities of the world's financial markets.

Trade360 has long been considered one of the industry's leading trading brands, offering a wide range of opportunities for traders of all levels of experience – beginners to veterans. Traders choosing to join Trade360 enjoy access to a variety of platforms (mobile and desktop), both with innovative and advanced features – from charting tools to intuitive layouts and, of course, superior customer service and excellent advisors to help them trade.

Trade360's innovative CrowdTrading is an integral component on both its online platform and mobile apps – the latter which are available through Apple's Appstore and Google's Play store. CrowdTrading enables traders to examine the movements and behaviour of the trading collective in real time, thus enabling them to recognize market trends the moment they develop and with great accuracy – a significant addition to the arsenal of both new and seasoned traders.

