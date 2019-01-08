Australian Patient Treated With DC Bead LUMI™, the First Commercially Available Radiopaque Drug-Eluting Bead

LONDON, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BTG plc (LSE: BTG), a global specialist healthcare company, today announced the treatment of an Australian patient with DC Bead LUMI™, a next-generation development of the market leading DC Bead®. DC Bead LUMI™ is the first commercially available Radiopaque Drug-Eluting Bead which can be loaded with doxorubicin or irinotecan for the local treatment of tumours in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and liver metastases from colorectal cancer (mCRC), respectively.

DC Bead LUMI™ offers a personalised approach to treatment and a new level of control to TACE procedures. The lasting radiopacity allows the physician to see rather than assume where the beads are placed in the tumour, providing reassurance to patients that the treatment is getting to where it needs to be.

Dr Anthony Wilkinson, BTG Regional Medical Director commented, "Feedback from both physicians and their patients indicate that DC Bead LUMI™ is an important advance in personalised, loco-regional cancer therapy. As a leader in intra-hepatic therapy for HCC, BTG is excited to be able to launch our latest Drug-Eluting Bead product in the Australian market. We anticipate that the enhanced visualisation of DC Bead LUMI™ will lead to improved patient outcomes through more accurate delivery."

At the Wesley Hospital, Brisbane, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist Dr Duncan Walker and his team performed transarterial chemoembolisation (TACE) using DC Bead LUMI™ on a patient with liver tumours. Dr. Walker commented, "DC Bead LUMI™ gave me added confidence with clear, real-time evidence on the treatment of the target lesion. The long-term radiopacity allows us to see where we're delivering the treatment during the procedure and identifies areas of treatment in follow up scans."

Camilla Roder, Sr Product Manager, Device Technologies said, "We're proud to partner with BTG to offer a new and innovative treatment option for patients. We look forward to providing DC Bead LUMI™ to more clinicians across Australia."

DC Bead LUMI™ gained Class III CE Mark certification in early March, 2017.

About BTG Interventional Oncology

BTG Interventional Oncology is committed to improving patient outcomes and experience with Minimally Invasive, Personalized Solutions (MIPS). Our products are used to treat or provide symptomatic relief for people with cancer and benign tumours. To learn more about BTG Interventional Oncology, please follow @BTGIO on Twitter or visit btg-io.com

About DC Bead LUMI™

DC Bead LUMI™ is the first commercially available radiopaque drug-eluting bead (DEB) which can be loaded with doxorubicin or irinotecan for the local treatment of tumours in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and malignant colorectal cancer metastasised to the liver (mCRC). DC Bead LUMI™ are precisely calibrated, radiopaque DEB developed using the same core chemistry as the clinically proven DC Bead®. DC Bead LUMI™ contain a covalently bound radiopaque moiety to offer inherent, lasting radiopacity; they are visible under imaging (computed tomography [CT], cone-beam computed tomography [CBCT] and fluoroscopy) providing visible confirmation of bead location during embolisation procedures. The lasting radiopacity of DC Bead LUMI™ means they will also be visible in follow-up scans. For more information, please visit: dcbeadlumi.com.

About DC Bead®

DC Bead® is the only drug-eluting bead with CE Mark approval for loading with doxorubicin or irinotecan, providing an effective standardised liver-directed therapy for primary and metastatic liver cancer. With more than ten years' clinical experience, extensive peer-review evidence supports the benefits offered by the unique chemistry of DC Bead®. In intermediate HCC, these benefits include improved tolerability and tumour response versus cTACE and high rates of five-year survival.[1]-[5] In metastatic colorectal cancer patients, DC Bead® has been shown to offer improved survival and enhanced quality of life versus systemic chemotherapy alone.[6] For instructions for use and important safety information, please visit: dcbead.com.

References:

