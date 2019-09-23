Australia's Real Estate Industry is Expected to be Collectively Driven by Increasing Investor Activities, Changing Lending Practices From Financial Departments and First Time Buyers Policies: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential real estate sector will continue to see moderate decline in prices as the sector faced oversupply of new residential dwellings in the past. Australians purchased detached one or two storey houses, but this trend is changing as they have shifted their preferences towards luxury living terrace houses and apartment living. The market recorded a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of new residential dwellings supply in the forecast period of 2019-2023. Prime properties at preferred locations are still expected to be the hotspot locations with high asking price. The majority of Australia's housing surplus is situated in the inner-city areas such as Inner Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney due to recent strong growth in unit developments. The other factors which affect the supply of residential dwellings include ageing population and others.

Retail sector within Australia is projected to increase over the next five years (2019-2023) at a positive CAGR of over 1.8% in terms of the total transaction value. Retail transaction activities in Australia reached its third highest level in the year 2018. The increase has been driven largely by sub-regional centers, and regional centers and CBD retail to a lesser extent. The increase in the CBD vacancy rate is driven by construction and transport disruption in the Sydney market as well as persistently high vacancy in the Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth CBD market.

Australia hotel real estate space overall has clear skies but major headwinds in near sight are slowing Australia economy and shift towards serviced apartments such as Airbnb. The hotel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.1% in terms of the revenue per available room during the forecast period. Strong growth in the tourism sector will generate more investment opportunities in the near future.

Co-working spaces and large technology firms in Australia are further set to drive office demand over the long term. Further office market growth will be due to the improved infrastructure, such as Sydney's Northwest and City & Southwest Metro rail project and Melbourne's proposed underground suburban rail loops, which will further open up suburban markets to office occupiers. The demand in the market was largely boosted by co-working office tenants such as WeWork, Spaces and others.

The report titled, "Australia Real Estate Market Outlook to 2023 – By Residential Real Estate Market (Apartment & Villas), By Retail Real Estate Market (Regional, Sub-Regional, Neighborhood, CBD, Large Format Retail and Others), By Office Real Estate (Grade A, Grade B and Premium Offices) and By Hotel Real Estate Market (3 Star, 4 Star, 5 Star and Other Hotels)" by Ken Research observed that introducing green and sustainable buildings, increasing co-working operators, establishing tie-ups between real estate agents and real estate companies, focusing towards affordable housing and increasing the offshore and local investor activities will collectively drive the Australia real estate market demand in the near future along with a CAGR of 2.7% towards residential space in terms of revenue; 4.1% towards retail space in terms of floor space supply and 4.0% towards hotel real estate during the forecast period of 2019-2023 in terms of revenue per available room.

Key Segments Covered

Australia Retail Real Estate Market

By Type:



Regional





Sub-Regional





Neighborhood





CBD





Large Format Retail





Others (Small Retail Stores and Independent Stores)



By Geography:



New South Wales





Victoria





Queensland





Western Australia





South Australia





Northern Australia





Tasmania





Australian Capital Region

Australia Hotel Real Estate Market

By Type:



3 Star Hotels





4 Star Hotels





5 Star Hotels





Others (Less than 3 Star Hotels)



By Geography:



New South Wales





Victoria





Queensland





Western Australia





South Australia





Northern Australia





Tasmania





Australian Capital Region

Australia Office Real Estate Market

By Type:



Grade A Office





Grade B Office





Premium Office



By Geography:



New South Wales





Victoria





Queensland





Western Australia





South Australia





Northern Australia





Tasmania





Australian Capital Region

Australia Residential Real Estate Market

By Type:



Apartments





Villas



By Geography:



New South Wales





Victoria





Queensland





Western Australia





South Australia





Northern Australia





Tasmania





Australian Capital Region

Key Target Audience

Real Estate Developers

Independent Investors

Real Estate Consulting Companies

Third Party Real Estate Companies

Independent Architects

Government Associations and Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period - 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Metricon Homes Pty Ltd

Dyldam Developments pty limited

Burbank Group

GJ Gardner Homes

Multiplex Group

ABN Group

MJH Group

Stockland Corporation Limited

Frasers Property Australia Pty Ltd

Henley Properties, Australia

Lendlease group, Australia

Probuild Constructions ( Australia ) Pty Ltd

) Pty Ltd CPB Contractors

John Holland , Australia

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Real Estate Market Scenario in Australia , 2013-2018

, 2013-2018 Australia Macro Economic Overview

Australia Retail Real Estate Market

Market Overview and Genesis



Factors Inflecting the Retail Space



Current and Future Demand



Current and Future Supply



Demand Supply Gap Analysis



Regional Landscape



Retail Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends



What Gaps Exist in the Retail Sector??



Recommendations / Success Factors for Developing Retail Centers



Key Features and Characteristics



Key Pocket Opportunities

Australia Hotel Real Estate Market

Market Overview and Genesis



Factors Inflecting the Hotel Space



Current and Future Demand



Current and Future Supply



Demand Supply Gap Analysis



Regional Landscape



Hotel Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends



What Gaps exist in the Hotel Sector??



Recommendation / Success Factors for Developing Hotels



Key features and Characteristics



Key Pocket Opportunities



Snapshot on Lifestyle Hotels

Australia Office Real Estate Market

Market Overview and Genesis



Factors Inflecting Office Space



Current and Future Demand



Current and Future Supply



Demand Supply Gap Analysis



Regional Landscape



Office Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends



What Gaps exist in the Office Sector??



Recommendations / Success Factors for Developing Offices



Key Features and Characteristics



Key Pocket Opportunities



Snapshot on Co Working Spaces

Australia Residential Real Estate Market

Market Overview and Genesis



Factors Inflecting the Residential Space



Current and Future Demand



Current and Future Supply



Demand-Supply Gap Analysis



Regional Landscape



Residential Market Outlook, Opportunities and Future Development Trends



What Gaps Exist in the Residential Sector??



Recommendations / Success Factors for Developing Residential Dwellings



Key Features and Characteristics



Key Pocket Opportunities

Trends and Developments

Issues and Challenges

SWOT Analysis

Snapshot on Brokerage Market

Property Buying Process

Comparative Landscape

Does the Real Estate landscape is forecasted to be positive and encouraging to invest in Australia ?

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/real-estate/australia-real-estate-market-outlook/251375-97.html

