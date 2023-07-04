Australia Data Center Market to be Worth $9.49 billion by 2028, Get Insights on 136 Existing Data Centers & 22 Upcoming Facilities across Australia - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Australia data center market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022-2028.

Australia Data Center Market Report by Arizton

In Australia, colocation operators and cloud service providers are the top investors in data center infrastructure. This trend has been fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data technologies. As the market continues to grow, it is expected that new players such as STACK Infrastructure and Vantage Data Centers will enter and contribute to an increase in data center investments in the upcoming years.

Data center operators in Australia are making significant investments in data center construction, significantly increasing the data center area. Australia will add over 8million square feet of data center space between 2023 and 2028. The Australian government has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in the future. As part of this commitment, the renewable energy industry in Australia commenced the construction of over 5 GW of wind and solar farms in 2022. In addition, data center operators are actively pursuing the use of renewable energy to power their operations.

Australia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 9.49 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 1,563 Thousand Sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 333 Mw (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 7.05 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1.76 Billion (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics Rise In Submarine Cable Deployments

Adoption Of Big Data & IoT Solutions

Australia's data center market is expanding rapidly in APAC, driven by factors such as increasing digitalization, government initiatives, high adoption of HPC technology, including AI, big data, & IoT, and growing connectivity. With increasing number of enterprises migrating their operations to cloud-based platforms and embracing digital transformation initiatives, the demand for dependable and secure data centers has become more critical than ever before. In Australia, cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Darwin constitute the prime locations for data center expansion. As of 2022, Sydney garnered the most significant share of data center investments. Moreover, we have observed the rise of new entrants such as STACK Infrastructure and GreenSquareDC. These organizations are construction or have disclosed their intentions to construct data centers and campuses in various cities across Australia.

Customization Available

Buy the Report Now:

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Sydney



Melbourne



Perth



Other Cities

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

AREA3

Aurecon Group

Benmax

Bouygues Construction (AW Edwards)

Dem

FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd.

Greenbox Architecture

HDR ( Hurley Palmer Flatt )

) Hutchinson Builders

Icon

ISG

John Holland

Linesight

Nilsen

Paramount Airconditioning

Parratech

Stowe Australia

Taylor Group Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Everett Smith & Co

& Co Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC-Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Thycon

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CDC Data Centres

DC Two

DC Alliance

Digital Realty

AirTrunk

DCI Data Centers

Equinix

Keppel Data Centres

Leading Edge Data Centres

Macquarie Telecom Group

NEXTDC

Hickory

Edge Centres

New Entrants

GreenSquareDC

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Table of Content

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Australia

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 130 Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area

1.5. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Sydney

1.6.2. Melbourne

1.6.3. Perth

1.6.4. Brisbane

1.6.5. Adelaide

1.6.6. Canberra

1.6.7. Darwin

1.6.8. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

2. Investment Opportunities in Australia

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Australia Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Australia

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity

3. Data Center Colocation Market in Australia

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Australia

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV

7. Geography

7.1. Sydney

7.2. Melbourne

7.3. Perth

7.4. Other Cities

8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants

9. Appendix

9.1. Market Derivation

9.2. Quantitative Summary

