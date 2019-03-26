Australia Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach AUD 1,540 Million in Terms of Revenues by the End of the Year 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

There has been a spurt in the online sale of baby food which has led to omni-channel shift of the popular offline retailers such as Coles and Woolsworth to their own online ordering platform.

A growth of 5.2% in the number of infants of age 0-36 months over the review period 2013-18 is expected to give a boost to the sales of baby food in Australia .

. Participation rate of women in the workforce has increased over the past few years and reached to 60.5% in the year 2018 which is expected to increase the demand for baby food in Australia .

The accelerated growth of Australia baby food is expected to be driven by the rising demand from Chinese and other Asian countries. However this growth is expected to cool down and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the five year forecast period 2018-2023E. The revenue generated from the domestic sales of baby food in Australia is expected to reach AUD 1,540 million by the end of the year 2023E with significant decline in diagou trend which has caused the rapid growth in the last few years. The market share for organic baby food is expected to increase and command a respectable share thereby causing the slow growth in demand for conventional and inorganic baby food. This growth is due to the emergence of many domestic players like Bellamy's Organic, Bubs Australia Ltd. and many others which are targeting health conscious new age parents with willingness to pay the premium for healthier version of baby food. Additionally, existing companies have come up with organic variants of their existing products. Milk Formula is expected to remain the largest segment as it is in demand for all age group and is the widely used among many baby food categories.

Internet retailing will increase the demand of baby food: Online shopping will emerge out as one of the most preferred channel for buying baby food in Australia as conventional store are observed to have started their own online platform. Some of the major online players gaining popularity among the Australians are Catch.com, Chemistwarehouse.com, epharmacy.com, and Amazon. The professionally active consumers prefer online channels for purchasing baby food as it saves their time, effort and money. Gradually, with digitization and globalization, the online channels of distribution are expected to cater a large set of consumers in Australia.

Contribution of Females towards Total Labor Force: There has been an increase in the women labor force participation rate over the review period 2013-18, and it has reached to as high as 60.5% in the year 2018. It gets difficult for the working women to breastfeed their children and hence, making them dependent on milk formula for the nutrition of their babies and therefore positively impacting the sales of baby food.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 – By Type (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Organic Baby Food), By Region and By Distribution Channels" observed that the baby food market in Australia has registered very fast growth due to high demand from the Chinese market (Diagou trend). It is expected to slow down in the near future leading to normal growth in the range of 5-6% per annum.

Key Segments Covered

By Food Category

Dried Baby Food



Prepared Baby Food



Milk Formula



Other Baby Food

Nature of Food

Inorganic Baby Food



Organic Baby Food

By Age

0-6 months



6-12 months



12+ months

By Region

New south Wales



Victoria



Queensland



South Australia



Western Australia



Tasmania



Australian Capital Territory



Northern Territory

By Channels of Distribution

Supermarkets



Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers



Internet Retailing



Discounters



Other Foods Non Grocery Specialists



Convenience Stores



Forecourt Retailers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Nestle SA

Danone Group

Kraft Heinz Co.

Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd.

Bellamy's Australia Ltd.

A2 Milk Co.

Bubs Australia Ltd.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Stakeholders in Australia Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Australia Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

Value Chain Analysis in Australia Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Australia Baby Food Market Size, 2013-2018

Australia Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

Trends and Developments in Australia Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Issues and Challenges in Australia Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Decision Making Criteria for Consumers

Government Regulations for Doing Business

SWOT Analysis of Australia Baby Food Market

Competitive Landscape in Australia Baby Food Market

Baby Food Market Australia Baby Food Market Future Projections, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendations in Australia Baby Food Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/baby-care/australia-baby-food-market/188411-95.html

Related Reports

UAE Baby Food Market Outlook To 2022 - By Category (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula And Other Baby Food), By Inorganic And Organic Baby Food, By Region (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah And Umm Al Quwain)

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the baby food market in the UAE. The report also covers the overall market size in terms of revenue and sales volume, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the UAE Baby food market. The baby food market of UAE is still in its growth stage. The market displayed a strong competitive scenario where international players that hold majority of the stake are constantly trying to increase their existing market share. The UAE Baby Food market has majorly been an import dominated market. The market is receptive to newness and innovations for instance, camel milk based baby food products and halal baby food products have gained a lot of popularity in the country. Despite the fact that government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers and economic impact due to oil price shock of mid 2014 that continued till 2015, the baby food market has shown consistent growth.

Egypt Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 – By Food Category (Milk Formula - (Standard Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food) and by Distribution Channel (Health and Beauty Stores, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online Sales)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Baby food market in Egypt. The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT Analysis, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. Egypt baby food market is still in its growth stage with retail revenue increasing at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2012-2018. Due to a majority of international players, it has been an import oriented market. There has been a vast demand for innovative products such as camel milk based baby food. Due to high level of malnutrition among infants, increasing number of parents has preferred baby food to fulfill their child's nutritional requirements. Also, there has been a shift to organic baby food products as they minimize child's exposure to harmful chemicals and elements. Albeit government is encouraging breast feeding among new mothers; the baby food market has shown consistent growth over the years due to lack of paid maternity leaves to women in the working sector.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Ken Research Private Limited, Head Marketing

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research