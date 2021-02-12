Aussie Women Less Likely than Men to Celebrate Valentines Day 'Out of Home' in 2021; UserTesting Survey

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserTesting , a leading on-demand Human Insight platform, conducted a survey capturing the responses of Australian men and women around Valentine's 2021. Study revealed that a majority of women in Australia have made peace with the unprecedented times, choosing to stay indoors on this day. Women also expressed that they would like to spend a quiet evening watching movies, exchanging gifts, and cooking meals with their partners. Whereas a majority of men are looking for romantic getaways on the beaches and planning hiking/other outdoor activities.

Other findings from the study were:

Men are more excited about Valentine's Day than women in 2021

In the past year, couples have experienced unexpected restrictions on usual dating activities while following stay-at-home norms, social distancing and working from home. So, when respondents were asked how excited they are to, ranging from Not Excited to Extremely (scale of 1-5), a majority of women (70%) were only somewhat excited (3 ratings) while a majority of males (70%) were considerably excited (4 ratings).

Bottle of wine, champagne, spirits - popular gift choices in women

The survey showed a wide gap in genders' perspectives regarding their gift expectations. 70% of women expressed their likeness for flowers and beverages including bottle of wine, champagne, spirits etc. as their perfect valentine gift. While remaining said Jewelry (necklace, ring, watch) and candles/home accessories. However, with men, there weren't any popular choices. Chocolates/candies, flowers/plants, gift cards, and beverages were 25% each.

Over-the-top fairy tale romantic ideas to surprise your partner is a faded concept

The survey found that 70% of men said that planning a valentine's date is a mutual affair with their significant other compared to only 40% of women who said the same. Another 40% of women and 20% of men stated that they were solely responsible for planning activities and 10% of men stated activities were planned solely by their partner.

Cupid arrowing retail over romance?

The survey revealed that romance is losing its sheen to retail as the majority (60%) of women wanted to shop on the holiday and (40%) of men shared the same thoughts. While (30%) of men & women still believe in celebrating love. Remaining (10%) of women and (30%) of men admitted they only celebrate it to make their partner happy.

Visit UserTesting

For more details;

Archit

archit@wizikey.com

SOURCE UserTesting