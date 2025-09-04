Aurzen Debuts ZIP Cyber Edition Projector at IFA 2025

Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition — The Future in Your Pocket, The Moment to Share.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced the global unveiling of its flagship ZIP Cyber Edition projector at IFA 2025, marking the first worldwide showcase of this special edition. As the centerpiece of Aurzen's exhibition, the ZIP Cyber Edition reflects the company's design philosophy and introduces futuristic aesthetics to its pocket-sized projector line.

The ZIP Cyber Edition is inspired by sleek urban architecture, the precision of high-performance sports cars, and cyberpunk visuals from movies and video games. Its design incorporates subtle circuit-inspired details and layered structures, conveying high-tech craftsmanship. Compact and battery-powered, it enables immersive entertainment anywhere. Palm-sized yet powerful, it transforms any space into a shared experience — from movie nights to on-the-go gaming and gatherings. Every detail, from intuitive controls to built-in audio, is designed for effortless use, allowing users to focus on the moments that matter.

An Ecosystem for a Cyber Lifestyle

The ZIP Cyber Edition is enhanced by a family of modular accessories, enabling users to customize their portable setup:

The CastPlay-C Dongle delivers plug-and-play, DRM-protected streaming from platforms like Netflix and mirrors a Nintendo Switch with <80ms latency for smooth gaming. Extended Power: The PowerPlay Magnetic Charging Stand doubles as a desktop dock and 10,000mAh power bank, extending entertainment for marathons or long sessions.

The MagPlay Dual-Sided Mount uses a vacuum grip and magnetic lock to attach the ZIP to unconventional surfaces such as windows, whiteboards, or tiles. The Perfect Picture: The ScreenPlay is an ultra-portable 20-inch A3-sized screen that sets up in seconds, providing a perfect canvas for content anywhere.

Key Features of the Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition

Tri-Fold Portability: Ultra-compact design weighing only 280g.

Ultra-compact design weighing only 280g. Crisp Visuals: 720p HD resolution with 100 ANSI lumens brightness.

720p HD resolution with 100 ANSI lumens brightness. Instant Setup: Zero-lag ToF autofocus and vertical keystone correction.

Zero-lag ToF autofocus and vertical keystone correction. Built-in Power: A 5000mAh battery delivers up to 1.5 hours of entertainment on the go.

Pricing & Availability

The Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition will be available for pre-order on September 5, 2025, with a retail price of USD 429.99. Pre-orders will begin exclusively on Aurzen's official website.

The Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition and its full ecosystem will be available for hands-on demonstrations at IFA 2025, Messe Berlin, Hall H21, Booth H21-111, from September 5–9.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology, dedicated to creating high-value, user-friendly entertainment solutions for modern lifestyles. Combining cutting-edge optical engineering with intuitive software and user-centric design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award and IDEA Award.

