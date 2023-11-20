Aurisco sets Goals and Plans for Carbon Neutrality by 2027 and Zero Emissions by 2030

Aurisco Pharmaceutical's mission is to create a better world providing its clients with the highest quality pharmaceutical products. It has set Sustainable Development goals, is Ecovadis ranked and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Aurisco), a science-based, USFDA inspected cGMP generic API manufacturer and CRDMO for modified amidites, oligonucleotides and peptides, announced today its sustainability goals and plans in alignment with global efforts to address climate change, reflecting the company's strong commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

Aurisco Pharma’s site in Tiantai, Zhejiang, China is located in an environmentally friendly industrial park, surrounded by trees in communion with nature

GOALS

1. To achieve carbon neutrality by 2027 and zero emissions by 2030.

2. To increase to more than 95% of total energy consumption to be from renewable energy sources by 2030.

1. Develop over 10,000m 2 solar energy projects in next two years.

2. Run on 100% Green electricity by 2025.

3. Reduce energy consumption and emissions in industrial processes through equipment upgrades and chemical process optimization.

4. Promote tree planting and reforestation projects.

5. Enhance waste classification and treatment and increase the ratio of recycling and reuse of resources.

6. Guide employees to participate in the recycling of resources, such as reuse of office materials and waste separation.

7. Educate and raise employees' awareness and understanding of climate change and encourage to use low-carbon travelling modes such as public transport, bicycle and walking; and encourage to adopt low-carbon lifestyles, such as the use of solar-powered water heaters and energy saving lamps.

1. Regularly publish carbon emissions data and progress in reducing emissions.

2. Submit an annual climate action report and be audited by a third party.

3. Communicate the action plan and results openly and transparently on the official website and social media.

1. Establish partnerships with domestic and overseas enterprises and organizations to jointly promote achieving the carbon neutrality targets.

2. Improve supplier management and promote green energy use.

About Aurisco

Aurisco serves global markets with over 25 years' experience in the development and cGMP manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. With 6 R&D centers, 3 FDA inspected sites and building its 4th site in China, and sales offices in USA, Portugal, India and Brazil, the company focuses on complex products for the most demanding customers in the most regulated markets. With a broad portfolio of complex generic APIs, the company is broadening its offer from small molecules to peptides and oligonucleotides and offering innovators an IP safe and cGMP and ESG compliant environment for research, development and manufacturing of their innovative molecules. With over 80 patents filled worldwide and 250 scientists, the company pays special attention to IP, innovation and sustainability.

Being Ecovadis ranked, Aurisco has joined the SBTi, M2030 and the Sustainable Procurement Pledge. Aurisco was the first pharmaceutical company in China to pass a RX360 supply chain security inspection and has been audited by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies who share a vision of better social, health, safety and environmental outcomes in the communities where they buy. www.aurisco.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281617/Aurisco_Pharmaceutical.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142124/Aurisco_25th_Anniversary_Logo.jpg

