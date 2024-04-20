Aurionpro Solutions acquires Arya.ai, to power next generation Enterprise AI platforms for Financial Institutions

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurionpro Solutions Limited (BSE: 532668) (NSE: AURIONPRO) announces the acquisition of Banking and Insurance focused PaaS startup, Arya.ai. With Arya.ai, Aurionpro will enhance its portfolio of enterprise fintech offerings to expedite adoption of AI that is responsible, accurate, and auditable.

Deekshith Marla, Founder and CTO of Arya.ai, Vinay Kumar Sankarapu, Founder and CEO of Arya.ai, and Ashish Rai, CEO, Aurionpro Solutions

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. will acquire a majority stake (67%) in Arya.ai. This acquisition will bring products and expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Intelligent Automation, PaaS, Autonomous AI Platforms, and more, to complement and strengthen Aurionpro's industry leading portfolio.

The transaction comprises acquisition of shares held by the existing shareholders and subscription of new equity capital in the company. This will be an all-cash deal. The aggregate investment including secondary acquisition and fund infusion is approximately 16.5 MN USD.

By integrating Arya.ai's cutting-edge AI cloud platform, with Aurionpro's comprehensive suite of offerings, the company will create an industry leading Enterprise AI platform focused on creating value for financial institutions globally.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashish Rai, CEO of Aurionpro Solutions, stated, "The acquisition of Arya.ai marries Aurionpro's portfolio of industry leading enterprise software with one of the most mature Enterprise AI platforms focused on Banks and Insurers. We are incredibly excited about working with Arya.ai and our wider ecosystem partners to build out the leading Enterprise AI platform, for the financial industry worldwide."

"Our decade long experience in building tools/platform for deep learning helped us to build a truly verticalized AI Operating System for Banking and Insurance." Says Vinay Kumar CEO/Founder of Arya.ai. "Together with Aurionpro, we are going to build a new generation of Enterprise AI software for Banks and Insurers that truly embeds AI, augmenting a task or Autonomous Agents that can take over entire transactions".

Founded in 2013 by Vinay Kumar and Deekshith Marla, Arya.ai has been one of the first 'AI' startups to use Deep Learning and deploy in enterprises. Arya.ai's BFSI PaaS offerings include Arya API with 80+ ML models, Libra for fine-tuning SOTA ML models, and AryaXAI for AI governance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392705/Aurionpro_solutions.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392706/Aurionpro_Logo.jpg