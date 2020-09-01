AuraPortal Rebranded as AuraQuantic to Enter the New Era of Enterprise Automation Software

AuraQuantic, formerly known as AuraPortal, makes it easy to deliver short-term value but also provide a sustainable basis for continuous optimization and transformation of business operations.

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise software leader, AuraPortal, today unveiled its rebranding as AuraQuantic. The AuraQuantic low-code automation software unifies people, artificial intelligence (AI), decision rules, and workflow on a single low-code platform with endless integration possibilities. The result is greater operational efficiency, optimal productivity and improved customer experiences through new enterprise applications that are easy to build and fast to deliver.

"Our vision is to strengthen our position as a leading enterprise, low-code automation software vendor enabled by technology, experience and data," comments Pablo Trilles, AuraQuantic CEO.

"The rebranding highlights our vision of the future of technology and embraces our spirit for innovation. Technology evolves fast, and we constantly have our finger on the pulse to ensure our customers can benefit from an agile, future-proof solution."

This rebranding marks the next phase in the organization's development into a global leader in this new era of enterprise automation software.

Due to current circumstances, the value of business digitization takes on unprecedented importance to ensure business productivity. Remote work is here to stay, and it must be as or even more effective than traditional face-to-face work. Thus, solutions that cover the requirements of remote work, such as easy creation of applications with (low-code platform) and the fast and intelligent automation of company processes (intelligent Business Process Management) will form one of the most important pillars of any organization.

