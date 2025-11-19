Aura Mini LED and Soundbar Within, Dreame TV Arrives on the Global Stage

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, previously known primarily for smart household appliances, is expanding its portfolio with a new series of mini LED televisions through Shenzhen Televi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a technology enterprise under Dreame. The recently launched Dreame TV, having made its debut at prominent international events including the IFA exhibition in Berlin and AB Innovation Days, embodies the company's strategic expansion into a smart home ecosystem centered around immersive audiovisual experiences. Dreame TV will also grace the stage at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, USA.

S100 V3000

During the recently inaugurated 138th Canton Fair, the Dreame TV V3000 and S100 series showcased Aura Mini LED technology. The Dreame S100 televisions leverage Mini-LED technology for enhanced contrast range and precise brightness control. With a peak brightness of 1000 nits and QLED+ producing over 1.07 billion colors, every detail is sharp and true to life. The custom Dreamind™ Pro AI Processor intelligently upscales 2K content close to 4K while adapting color and clarity for natural, vivid images.

Additionally, the S100 integrates an 11-driver, 70W soundbar with Dolby Atmos, creating a 270° immersive soundstage. The S100 features a fully integrated soundbar system, making the purchase of this television functionally equivalent to acquiring both a standalone TV and a separate soundbar.

Dreame's global flagship V3000 features a "Black Crystal True Color Screen" with just 1.8% reflectivity, eliminating glare in bright environments. Its Aura Mini LED Premium Display combines QLED and Mini LED technologies, delivering 1 billion colors, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, ΔE≈0.7 color accuracy, and 2800 nits peak brightness.

Gaming performance excels with a 300Hz refresh rate, 5.3ms input lag, and support for VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. The integrated Dreame Master Sound System 2.1.2ch with Dolby Atmos®, featuring a dedicated subwoofer and dual-horn design, creates a 270° immersive audio experience that matches the stunning visuals.

The Dreame T2 laser model delivers 120-inch Full HD images with auto correction and 2x5W audio, adds battery operation, while the T3 ultra-short-throw laser projector enables large screens from minimal distance.

Shenzhen Televi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology enterprise under Dreame, dedicated to advancing innovation in home audio-visual and display technologies. The company's core technological portfolio—comprising a dynamic sound engine, the Dreamind™ AI chip, Aura MiniLED display technology, and the AtlasOS operating system—enables integrated, high-end home entertainment solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825887/S100.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825888/V3000.jpg