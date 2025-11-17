Augmented Reality Training System integrated on Apache attack helicopter platform

First-ever AR flight training system integration on rotorcraft platform demonstrates next-generation military pilot training technologies

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6 today announced the successful integration of its Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality Systems (ATARS) technology on Boeing's AH-64E Apache Crewstation Advanced Technology Testbed (CATT). This represents the first time an augmented reality flight training system has been integrated with a rotorcraft platform, demonstrating the latest advancements in training capabilities for current and future aviators.

The ATARS platform transforms traditional flight training by overlaying realistic, threat-representative scenarios onto the real world, allowing pilots to train against near-peer adversaries in contested environments without the costs, risks, and logistical constraints of traditional live training exercises.

"Exploring the integration of ATARS with the Apache marks a significant milestone – not only as our inaugural collaboration with a rotorcraft platform but also as our first potential partnership with a U.S. Army platform," said Daniel Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Red 6. "This collaboration demonstrates the versatility and strategic value of augmented reality training across all domains of military aviation."

The integration would enable Apache pilots to experience threat-relevant, near-peer level training scenarios at speed and scale – affordably increasing safety, easing airspace limitations, and enabling next-generation collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) training. ATARS records flight data, building data sets that allow the military to measure readiness objectively and accurately through advanced data integration capabilities.

"Boeing continuously seeks to incorporate the most innovative and advanced technologies into our rotorcraft platforms," stated Kathleen "KJ" Jolivette, vice president and general manager of Boeing's Vertical Lift division. "Augmented reality technologies such as ATARS open up new opportunities to prepare military aviators for complex threat environments they face today and will encounter in the future."

This collaboration marks Red 6's first integration with a U.S. Army platform, expanding the company's reach beyond its established Air Force partnerships to serve across multiple service branches. The effort builds on Boeing and Red 6's successful collaboration on the T-7A Red Hawk advanced pilot training system.

About Red 6

Red 6 is a hardware-enabled software company solving the worldwide military flight training crisis through the creation of completely realistic synthetic training experiences, delivered outdoors. The company's ATARS platform creates virtual outdoor worlds that deliver threat-relevant, near-peer level training scenarios at speed and scale—affordably increasing safety, easing airspace limitations, enabling next-generation collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) training and providing significant environmental benefits.

