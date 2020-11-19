Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market worth $77.0 billion and $20.9 billion by 2025 respectively - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report on "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware & Software), Device Type (HMD, HUD, Gesture Tracking), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the augmented reality (AR) market is projected to grow from USD 15.3 billion in 2020 to USD 77.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2020 to 2025. The virtual reality (VR) market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 20.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for AR devices and applications in healthcare, rising investments in AR market, and growing demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors due to COVID-19 are the key factors driving the AR market growth. The availability of affordable VR devices, growing adoption of HMDs in different industries, the advancement of technologies and growing digitization, penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment sectors after COVID-19, and high investments in VR market are the key factors driving the VR market growth.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1185

AR HMDs to lead AR device type market during the forecast period owing to its use in enterprise and healthcare

AR HMDs in the form of smart glasses are expected to lead the market owing to their widespread use in the enterprise sector. Efficiency and workforce management are expected to be the major use cases for HMDs in enterprise and manufacturing applications. The major use cases of AR HMDs in healthcare include pre-hospital medical care, nursing care in clinical environments, and medical treatment in hospitals. For out of hospital care and emergency medical services, HMDs can be used to help casualties in mass accidents and disasters.

Market for gesture tracking devices in VR projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Gesture tracking devices have been an integral part of VR hardware, mainly because these are used for consumer applications. Gaming with gesture-tracking devices provides an enhanced experience of the virtual world to the users. The market for gesture-tracking devices is expected to witness the highest growth in the VR market. Gesture-tracking devices can also be helpful for surgeons during a surgery. During surgical intervention, a surgeon needs to control surgical devices such as X-ray, drill, and endoscope; a contact-free, gesture-based controller can be used by the surgeon, which, in turn, would enable a touchless approach.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market"

265 – Tables

87 – Figures

337 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1185

APAC to lead the AR VR market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to exhibit strong growth in the next few years owing to the significant contribution of Japan, China, and South Korea in the implementation of AR technology. APAC is expected to lead the VR market by 2025 due to the high demand for VR devices in the region and the emergence of local manufacturers in China, providing VR devices at a low cost. The strong growth of the healthcare application in China and Japan is projected to boost the healthcare market in the APAC region. The gaming industry in this region has witnessed strong growth and will act as a driver for the growth of the AR market in the region.

Major vendors in the augmented reality and virtual reality market include Google (US), Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Microsoft (US), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus (US), PTC (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lenovo (China), Wikitude (Austria), Magic Leap (US), Blippar (UK), Upskill (US), MAXST (South Korea), EON Reality (US), Vuzix (US), CyberGlove Systems (US), Leap Motion (US), and Sixense Enterprises (US). Apart from these, Talespin (US), Scanta (US), Craftars (Romania), Appentus Technologies (India), and BidOn Games Studio (Ukraine) are among a few emerging companies in the augmented reality and virtual reality market.

Augmented Reality Market by Offering (Hardware (Sensor, Displays & Projectors, Cameras), Software), Device Type (Head-mounted, Head-up), Application (Enterprise, Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Virtual Reality Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Technology, Device Type (Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/augmented-reality-virtual-reality-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/augmented-reality-virtual-reality.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets