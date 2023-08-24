Augmented And Virtual Reality Market size worth USD 80.80 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 31.7 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Augmented And Virtual Reality Market Size By AR Technology, By VR Technology, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Augmented And Virtual Reality Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Augmented And Virtual Reality Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 8.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 80.80 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=69473

Browse in-depth TOC on "Augmented And Virtual Reality Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Revolutionizes Healthcare and Retail: Promising Trends and Key Players

The Augmented And Virtual Reality Market is witnessing a seismic shift as it reshapes the landscapes of healthcare and retail industries. Augmented Reality (AR), a technology that seamlessly merges the real and virtual worlds, is driving innovation across various sectors, while Virtual Reality (VR) offers immersive experiences. A recent market research report delves into the transformative potential of AR and VR, highlighting key drivers, market outlook, and major players in the field.

Market Drivers and Trends:

In healthcare, AR emerges as a game-changer, providing surgeons with virtual insights into patients' anatomical structures, enabling precise assessments, and facilitating minimally invasive surgeries. This innovative application of AR is projected to lead the demand for Augmented And Virtual Reality Market in the healthcare sector. AR is also playing a significant role in medical education, training, and patient care management. The report highlights the use of AR for fitness enhancement, complex medical subject instruction, doctor education, pharmacy management, and post-hospitalization patient support.

The retail sector, on the other hand, is experiencing a wave of innovation driven by AR and VR. These technologies are transforming online shopping, retail experiences, and e-commerce through advanced devices that enhance customer engagement and interaction. Leading tech giants are investing heavily in AR and VR integration, propelling the Augmented And Virtual Reality Market growth.

Market Outlook:

The forecast for the Augmented And Virtual Reality Market is highly promising. Between 2021 and 2028, the market is projected to experience robust growth, especially in the healthcare and retail sectors. Evolving trends in smart manufacturing and the burgeoning travel and tourism industry further amplify the opportunities for AR VR applications. However, the market is not without its challenges, as navigation limitations and concerns related to security and privacy persist as potential hindrances.

Key Players in Augmented And Virtual Reality Market:

A driving force behind the surge in AR VR technology are the key players who are innovating and shaping the market. Some of the prominent companies in this field include:

Sony

Oculus (owned by Facebook)

Samsung

Google

PTC

HTC

Microsoft

Wikitude

DAQRI

Zugara

These key players are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AR VR solutions that are revolutionizing healthcare, retail, and various other industries.

As the market continues to evolve, the Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the Augmented And Virtual Reality industry with the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This developing market exhibits a strong appetite for new technologies and a culture of innovation, making it a prime area for the adoption and advancement of AR VR solutions.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Augmented And Virtual Reality Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Augmented And Virtual Reality Market into AR Technology, VR Technology, And Geography.

Augmented And Virtual Reality Market, by AR Technology

Marker-Based Augmented Reality



Marker-Less Augmented Reality

Augmented And Virtual Reality Market, by VR Technology

Non-immersive



Semi-and Fully Immersive

Augmented And Virtual Reality Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Education Market By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Application (K-12, Higher Education), By Geography, And Forecast

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market By End User (Government and Defense Institutions, Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers), By Offerings (Software, Hardware), By Devices Types (Projectors and Display Walls, Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market), By Application (Patient Care Management, Surgery), By Geography, And Forecast

Smart Glasses For Augmented Reality Technologies Market By Product (Monocular Smart Glasses, Binocular Smart Glasses), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare) By Geography, And Forecast

Mobile Augmented Reality Market By Type (Markerless, Marker-Based, and Anchor-Based) By Offering (MAR Software and MAR Services), By Application (Consumer, Aerospace and Defense), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Virtual Reality Tourism Apps: Where reality ends and imagination begins

Visualize Augmented And Virtual Reality Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research