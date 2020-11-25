Atypical Partner Sets Up "Launching Platform" For Next Generation Of Financial Entrepreneurs

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Established by Mauro Moretti , founder of Three Hills Capital Partners

Platform will provide innovative financial entrepreneurs with access to capital, operational support, and a community of like-minded investors

Currently houses Three Hills Capital Partners, Pall Mall Legacy, and Sinclair Capital

Forms new partnership with Starting Finance to support the education of under 35s

Mauro Moretti, the founder of Three Hills Capital Partners, has set up Atypical Partner ("Atypical"), a digitally led multi-strategy asset management platform dedicated to identifying and propelling innovative financial entrepreneurs. With over EUR 1.2 billion of assets under management through three independent investment strategies, and an unparalleled network in the industry, Atypical will support and connect a new breed of alternative investment managers with forward thinking investors, underpinned by a progressive digital agenda.

Atypical currently houses Three Hills Capital Partners, a pioneer in European mid-market preferred capital, started by Mauro Moretti in 2013, Pall Mall Legacy, a Goldman Sachs-backed secondary investment vehicle, and Sinclair Capital, a hedge fund focused on merger arbitrage, led by Massimo Stabilini.

Going forward, Atypical will be looking to attract talented, innovative financial entrepreneurs in the alternative investment space, and provide the necessary infrastructure for their strategies to succeed whilst retaining control of their brand. This would include operational support, administrative services such as legal, governance and investor relations, as well as access to Atypical's extensive origination, talent and investor network. Importantly, Atypical will extend its strong fundraising capabilities and access to capital, enabling emerging managers to significantly de-risk first time launches.

For investors, Atypical represents a digitally led, purpose driven platform through which to access a curated portfolio of investment products, managed, selected and monitored by best in class managers. As part of its progressive digital agenda, Atypical will eventually run on a digital environment where forward thinking investors can connect and transact with their preferred fund managers.

In addition to fostering new investment strategies, Atypical is committed to active community engagement by supporting impact and charitable initiatives that give life to its manifesto, including supporting financial education and promoting the democratisation of alternative investments. In this context, Atypical recently partnered with Starting Finance, a social media platform, with over 200,000 followers, actively engaging with young professionals and entrepreneurs on financial education. Starting Finance will soon be launching a stock market simulation app, where users can experiment with the mechanisms of investments and financial markets without risking real money.

With offices in London, Milan and Luxembourg, Atypical operates with a growing team of over 40 professionals. The Firm counts with heavy weights on its Board and advisory circles, including Hannah Colman (CEO of Jimmy Choo), Alberto Tazartes (former managing partner of private equity firm BC Partners), Stephanie Horton (global consumer marketing director at Google), as well as Alasdhair Willis (former creative director of Hunter and board member at Stella McCartney).

Mauro Moretti, founder of Atypical Partner, said: "The challenges for entrepreneurs to launch a maiden fund have been amplified by the recent global pandemic, but even prior to that the barriers to entry were significant, especially in Europe. We have been there in 2013, when launching Three Hills Capital Partners from scratch, so we know what is needed in this context. With Atypical, we hope to be instrumental in helping true innovators achieve their goals without the structural challenges that have historically prohibited access to the industry. By providing access to a network of capital, a fully functioning regulatory and operations support team, as well as senior counsel, we will help foster the next generation of impactful investors."

Mauro continued to state, "We are thrilled by our partnership with Starting Finance, which shares our passion to invest in young people, entrepreneurs and the world of finance. Education is the only real asset for the future of the next generations. The entrepreneurship of the founders Marco Scioli and Edoardo di Lella is a clear example of the vitality and innovation that the country of Italy is able to offer and we are proud to help share it all over the globe."

"The launch of the stock market simulation application represents a fundamental step in the construction of our dissemination project," says Edoardo Di Lella, CEO and co-founder of Starting Finance. "Alongside information and financial education, we are in fact making it possible to simulate the experience of the financial markets, thanks to which users will finally be able to touch the idea of investing their capital in the stock market. By introducing this, Italy will also have a tool capable of bringing young people closer to a complicated and distant world such as the markets, thus catching up with more financially advanced countries, such as the United States and the UK. The goal for next year? Becoming the new digital phenomenon among millennials."

ABOUT ATYPICAL PARTNER

Atypical Partner is a house for innovative asset managers and financial entrepreneurs. More than a financial holding, Atypical Partner is a platform that offers seed capital, best in class services and unwavering support to its community. The Atypical Partner umbrella has in excess of EUR 1.2 billion of assets under management through Three Hills Capital Partners, a mid-market preferred capital specialist, Pall Mall Legacy, a Goldman Sachs-backed investment vehicle focused on secondary and co-investments, and Sinclair Capital, an event driven hedge fund.

