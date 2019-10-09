attune achieves SAP Gold Partner Status

Continues growth trajectory serving fashion and lifestyle industry clients

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- attune Consulting, announced today that the company has been awarded SAP Gold Partner status.

The new Partner status comes as a result of attune's continued success in working with Fashion and Lifestyle customers across the globe. attune has been at the forefront of helping customers implement SAP S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business, globally. Their pre-configured solution for S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business has been utilized in multiple client projects across retail, wholesale, omni-commerce and manufacturing verticals. attune is also continuing to add to its growing portfolio of fashion-specific cloud applications developed on the SAP Cloud Platform and available via the SAP App Center.

"The Gold Partner status is yet another testimony of attune's commitment to the SAP eco-system as a specialized service provider to the Fashion and Lifestyle industry," said Vajira de Silva, CEO of attune. "It will further strengthen our relationship with SAP and provide further assurance to our customers of our capabilities," he added.

attune is also involved in the continuous evolution of the SAP S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business solution by providing feedback to SAP based on client projects as well as attune's domain expertise.

About attune

attune is an SAP solutions provider to ­the Fashion and Lifestyle industries, working wi­th global brands and retailers to help th­em transition to ­the digital age. A leading SAP partner and collaborator, attune has been extensively involved in SAP offerings for the fashion industry and has deep domain and product know-how. With presence across the globe, attune's delivery capabilities, along with­ purpose-built accelerators and add-on tools, help fashion brands rapidly respond to shifting market conditions and transform th­eir business performance. Please visit https://attuneconsulting.com for more information.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact

Matt Monroy

attune Consulting USA Inc.

Tel: + 1 781 328 3950

Email: mmonroy@attuneconsulting.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008024/attune_Logo__High_Res_Logo.jpg

