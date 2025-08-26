Attio Raises $52M Series B to Scale the First AI-Native CRM for Go-to-Market Builders

Over the past two years, Attio has grown to 5,000 paying customers, including AI leaders like Lovable, Granola, Modal, and Replicate

Funding from GV accelerates Attio's mission to reinvent CRM for the AI era

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attio , the AI-native CRM for the next era of companies, today announced it has raised $52 million in Series B funding. The round was led by GV (Google Ventures), with participation from existing investors Redpoint Ventures, Balderton Capital, Point Nine, and 01A. Attio has raised $116 million to date.

This investment will accelerate Attio's mission to build the first AI-native CRM that understands every customer and gives teams the power to build their go-to-market systems exactly as they need, at scale.

"CRM is one of the most important categories in B2B, but it's been stuck in the past," said Nicolas Sharp, CEO and co-founder of Attio. "AI-native CRM needs a completely different foundation — one that allows you to truly understand every customer, take action fast, and gives you the freedom to build the exact go-to-market systems you need at scale. That's what we're building with Attio, and this funding will allow us to accelerate our vision."

Since its launch two years ago, Attio has become the CRM of choice for the next generation of companies. 5,000 customers are now building their go-to-market on the platform, including leading AI companies like Lovable, Granola, Modal, and Replicate. The company is on track to 4x ARR this year.

Shaping the next era of CRM

CRM has been the backbone of B2B software for decades, but its foundations haven't kept up with how business actually works today. As a result, many core go-to-market capabilities were built outside the system, spawning a fragmented ecosystem of thousands of point tools that companies have had to stitch together at great cost. The result for go-to-market builders has been inflexible systems, expensive integrations, and slow innovation.

That era is ending. Two powerful forces are colliding to reshape the market:

AI is exposing the limits of legacy architecture. Today's CRMs were built for a world of static workflows, manual data entry, and human-only operators. Bolting AI onto those foundations can automate tasks, but it can't remove the structural constraints. AI is empowering a new generation of go-to-market builders and leaders. They're building alongside AI, creating in days what once took months, and are no longer constrained by vendor roadmaps or 12-month rollouts.

"Today's go-to-market builders expect platforms that they can shape to fit their vision, not rigid systems they're forced to work around," said Alexander Christie, CTO and co-founder of Attio. "To truly capture the opportunities AI creates in CRM, it has to be deeply integrated into the architecture of the platform, not just bolted on as an afterthought. Retrofitted solutions will always be less effective because the foundations of legacy CRMs weren't designed for the scale, autonomy, and extensibility that AI demands."

That's why Attio was built differently from day one: to remove those constraints entirely and give teams an AI-native CRM platform for go-to-market (GTM) that has complete customer context, is endlessly adaptable, and can be shaped by its users.

The primitives of AI-native CRM

To make this possible, Attio is built from the ground up on a new foundation, with AI-native primitives that give teams the freedom to build go-to-market systems that fit exactly how they work. These core building blocks define all next-generation software and are essential for any AI-native CRM:

Native data ingestion – clean, real-time GTM data from every source, unified in one place — no duplicates or stale records

– clean, real-time GTM data from every source, unified in one place — no duplicates or stale records Intelligent workflow engine – powerful automation that scales across systems and teams, end-to-end

– powerful automation that scales across systems and teams, end-to-end Programmable surfaces – APIs, SDKs, and natural language interfaces for building applications, features, integrations, and workflows directly inside the CRM

– APIs, SDKs, and natural language interfaces for building applications, features, integrations, and workflows directly inside the CRM Agent collaboration – designed for humans and AI to operate together across every GTM process

– designed for humans and AI to operate together across every GTM process Granular permissions – fine-grained access control across users, data, and AI agents

– fine-grained access control across users, data, and AI agents Predictive intelligence – context that continuously learns and surfaces the right insights and actions at the right moment

Customers are using native data ingestion to unify accurate, real-time data from across their go-to-market stack, intelligent workflows to automate complex processes in record time, and programmable surfaces like Attio's App SDK (now in beta) to build and launch apps and new features directly within the platform. Additional primitives, including agent collaboration and advanced permissions, are in active development and will expand capabilities even further as they are released.

What's next

With its Series B, Attio will scale engineering, fast-track product development, and deliver on its vision to build the CRM that powers the next generation of go-to-market — one that understands every customer, adapts to any team, and gives them the power to shape it to their business.

On the engineering side, Attio will invest heavily in R&D to ship product faster than ever before, with a focus on advanced agent collaboration, granular permissions, and predictive intelligence.

On the go-to-market front, the company will double down on reaching the new generation of GTM builders — giving them the freedom to build and deploy the exact tools they need, without waiting for vendor roadmaps or long implementation cycles.

As part of the round, Michael McBride, General Partner at GV and former CRO of GitLab, joins Attio's Board of Directors, bringing deep expertise in scaling one of the most successful software companies of the last decade.

"It's been 25 years since the last major platform shift in CRM, one of the largest software markets. Attio has the AI-native architecture, vision, and rapid customer growth to define the future of CRM and go-to-market software," said Michael McBride, General Partner at GV. "For decades, innovation in go-to-market software was incremental and fragmented across countless point solutions. With the ability to build, automate and extend directly in the platform, Attio is the foundation for go-to-market for the AI era."

About Attio

Attio is the AI-native CRM for the next era of companies. Built to adapt to any business, Attio gives companies the power to understand every customer, automate at scale, and build their go-to-market systems exactly as they need. Thousands of companies, including category-defining AI leaders like Lovable, Granola, Modal, and Replicate use Attio to power their go-to-market. Learn more at attio.com .

