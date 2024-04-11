Attack Surface Management Market worth $3.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attack Surface Management (ASM) is expected to focus on automation, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and scalability in order to meet the demands of changing cybersecurity threats. To manage risks and secure digital assets, this will require a risk-based strategy that prioritizes visibility, cooperation, and predictive analytics. In order to guarantee security is integrated from development to deployment and to satisfy regulatory compliance requirements, ASM will increasingly combine with DevSecOps approaches.

The Attack Surface Management Market is forecasted to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2024 to USD 3.3 billion in 2029 at a (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The attack surface refers to all the potential points of entry that attackers can use to infiltrate a system or network. This includes software, hardware, configurations, and even human behavior vulnerabilities. Essentially, the more access points, weaknesses, and gaps in the defenses, the larger the attack surface and the easier for attackers to find a way in. Attack surface management (ASM) aims to provide organizations with a comprehensive awareness of their attack surface. Through ongoing identification and monitoring of potential entry points, ASM facilitates proactive vulnerability management, substantially decreasing overall security risk. ASM is the continuous monitoring, remediation, and reduction of all security risks within an organization's attack surface. The ultimate objective of ASM is to keep the attack surface minimal to reduce the number of options hackers have to breach a network perimeter. It is the ongoing process of identifying, analyzing, prioritizing, and mitigating the cybersecurity risks and potential weaknesses that make up an organization's attack surface.

Attack Surface Management Market

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2021–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, By Organization Size, By Deployment mode, By Vertical, and By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Major companies covered Major vendors in the global attack surface management market include Palo Alto Networks (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Google Cloud (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Qulays (US), Tenable (US), CrowdStrike (US), Rapid7 (US), Bitsight (US), Security Scorecard (US), CyCognito (US), Bugcrowd (US), Panorays (US), Cymulate (US), RecordedFuture (US), BishopFox (US), Cyberint (Israel), HackerOne (US), Hadrian (NL), IONIX (Israel), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), JupiterOne (US), GroupIB (Singapore), Praetorian (US), Censys (US), Balbix (US), Cyble (US), Armis (US), Upgard (US), and WithSecure (Finland).

By offering the services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Attack Surface Management (ASM) services are increasingly sought after as organizations struggle to navigate their expanding digital landscapes. With the rise of digital technologies, managing complex attack surfaces internally has become daunting, prompting a need for external expertise. Moreover, the evolving threat landscape poses challenges, requiring constant vigilance and specialized knowledge to combat sophisticated cyber threats effectively. However, the need for more skilled cybersecurity professionals exacerbates the situation, making it difficult for organizations to build internal capabilities. ASM services offer a viable solution, providing access to expert guidance without the need for extensive hiring efforts. Additionally, ASM services assist organizations in meeting compliance requirements by ensuring adherence to data privacy regulations and demonstrating proactive risk management.

By Deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

When choosing between cloud-based and on-premise Attack Surface Management (ASM) solutions, cost-effectiveness is crucial. With subscription models, cloud options appeal to smaller businesses with limited budgets, while leveraging existing on-premise infrastructure can reduce costs for those with significant investments. Scalability is another advantage of cloud solutions, accommodating growing IT environments and fluctuating security needs. Accessibility is enhanced with cloud-based ASM, offering remote access and centralized management, which is ideal for geographically dispersed organizations or those with a mobile workforce. However, data security concerns and compliance requirements may drive organizations to prefer on-premise deployments, providing complete control over sensitive data and ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, customization needs may favor on-premise solutions, offering greater flexibility for tailoring the software to specific IT environments and security policies.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in cyberattacks, prompting organizations to prioritize effective corporate governance and risk strategies. Recent incidents, such as the ransomware attack on Tokio Marine Group's Singapore unit, underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures. Government initiatives and funding in countries like China, Singapore, Japan, and Australia drive innovation in attack surface solutions. Both small and large enterprises in the region are increasingly adopting these technologies to protect critical resources and enhance operational efficiency. Studies show that many businesses in the Asia Pacific region have experienced cyber incidents, prompting proactive measures like scenario planning and response readiness.

Top Companies in Attack Surface Management Market

Palo Alto Networks (US), IBM(US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Google Cloud (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Qulays (US), Tenable (US), Crowdstrike (US), Rapid7 (US), Bitsight(US), SecurityScorecard (US), CyCognito(US), Bugcrowd(US) are the key players and other players in the Attack Surface Management market.

Recent Development

In December 2022 , Palo Alto Networks launched Cortex Xpanse Active Attack Surface Management (Xpanse Active ASM), offering automated tools for quickly detecting and fixing internet-connected risks. With Active Discovery, Learning, and Response features, Xpanse empowers security teams to take proactive measures against cyber threats, ensuring efficient risk management.

, Palo Alto Networks launched Cortex Xpanse Active Attack Surface Management (Xpanse Active ASM), offering automated tools for quickly detecting and fixing internet-connected risks. With Active Discovery, Learning, and Response features, Xpanse empowers security teams to take proactive measures against cyber threats, ensuring efficient risk management. In November 2023 , Palo Alto Networks acquired Talon Cyber Security, recognized for its Enterprise Browser technology. When integrated with Prisma SASE, this solution safeguards business applications on every device, guaranteeing smooth user interactions while preserving privacy. Following the acquisition, Talon's founders will continue to lead their teams under the Palo Alto Networks umbrella.

, Palo Alto Networks acquired Talon Cyber Security, recognized for its Enterprise Browser technology. When integrated with Prisma SASE, this solution safeguards business applications on every device, guaranteeing smooth user interactions while preserving privacy. Following the acquisition, Talon's founders will continue to lead their teams under the Palo Alto Networks umbrella. In June 2022 , IBM acquired Randori, a Boston -based company specializing in attack surface management (ASM) and offensive cybersecurity solutions. Randori's technology helps pinpoint and rank vulnerable external-facing assets, which complements IBM's Hybrid Cloud strategy and strengthens its AI-powered cybersecurity offerings. This acquisition demonstrates IBM's dedication to improving cybersecurity capabilities in response to the rising tide of cyber threats.

, IBM acquired Randori, a -based company specializing in attack surface management (ASM) and offensive cybersecurity solutions. Randori's technology helps pinpoint and rank vulnerable external-facing assets, which complements IBM's Hybrid Cloud strategy and strengthens its AI-powered cybersecurity offerings. This acquisition demonstrates IBM's dedication to improving cybersecurity capabilities in response to the rising tide of cyber threats. In August 2021 , Microsoft acquired RiskIQ, a prominent figure in global threat intelligence and attack surface management. This move aims to strengthen customers' defenses against the constantly evolving landscape of cyber threats. Given the growing dependence on cloud and hybrid environments, RiskIQ's internet visibility and threat intelligence proficiency are expected to enrich Microsoft's security portfolio significantly. By integrating RiskIQ's solutions with Microsoft's cloud-native security tools, customers will have improved capabilities to safeguard their digital assets and mount more efficient responses to cyberattacks.

Attack Surface Management Market Advantages

ASM solutions give businesses a complete picture of their attack surface, including all assets and possible weak points. This helps them identify and rank security threats more efficiently.

ASM helps enterprises to identify threats early and take proactive steps to reduce risks before they are exploited by continuously scanning for new attack vectors and vulnerabilities.

By detecting and ranking high-risk assets and vulnerabilities, ASM assists businesses in more effectively allocating their security resources so that they can concentrate their efforts where they are most required.

By giving enterprises the tools and procedures they need to efficiently manage and secure their attack surface, ASM solutions help them comply with regulatory obligations.

ASM easily combines with DevSecOps methodologies, facilitating the early integration of security into the development process and empowering enterprises to take a proactive approach to security.

Organizations can easily adjust to changing business needs and developing security threats because to the scalability and flexibility of ASM solutions, which come with little additional cost.

ASM solutions can ultimately lower the cost of security incidents and lessen the possible impact of breaches by assisting organizations in more efficiently identifying and prioritizing security issues.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Attack Surface Management market based on offering, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region.

To forecast the market size of five central regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America .

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and . To analyze the market subsegments concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To provide detailed information related to the primary factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the attack surface management market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the attack surface management market.

To profile the key players of the attack surface management market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

Track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global attack surface management market.

