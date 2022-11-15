AT&T Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Market Leadership Award in the United States Dedicated Internet Access Industry

AT&T's industry-leading dedicated internet service rides on the company's massive IP backbone to deliver high-speed, robust, and secure Internet connectivity.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the US dedicated internet access industry, Frost & Sullivan, recognizes AT&T with the 2022 US Dedicated Internet Access Market Leadership Award. The AT&T fiber-based dedicated internet access service (AT&T Dedicated Internet) serves about 9.5 million business customer locations in the United States, and it continues to grow. AT&T Dedicated Internet service rides on their massive IP backbone that transports 535.7 petabytes of traffic every day. The company is present in over 500 data centers across the United States, offering fast internet speeds and complementary services, including SD-WAN, SASE, managed services with additional routers, and consulting services.

View the full multimedia landing page: https://best-practices.frost.com/att/

AT&T has an extensive network footprint and offers reliable secured connectivity, whether underlay or overlay, supported by managed security services for network, endpoints, and threat detection and response, which differentiates it in the global network services market. The company offers AT&T Dedicated Internet service across business tiers, offering dedicated bandwidth with a variety of dedicated speeds, from 2 Mbps to 1 Tbps, to meet the needs of a range of businesses. AT&T uses almost 100 third-party access providers to reach customers almost anywhere in the United States when AT&T Fiber is unavailable.

Amrit Singh, a Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "AT&T builds on its uniquely strong and extensive core network to offer products and services that support the network demands of different business segments. The company provides a dynamic overlay fabric that enables application-aware intelligent connectivity from cloud to edge, primarily driven by SD-WAN technologies."

AT&T Dedicated Internet service offers the flexibility and scalability needed to accommodate both current and future applications. It delivers symmetrical Internet speeds and comes with robust SLAs, including latency, jitter, and uptime, for an enhanced customer service experience. The AT&T wireless backup router delivers uninterrupted internet connectivity and provides 4G LTE-based wireless backup for automatic failover and failback so that key applications can run in the unlikely event of a connectivity failure. The company's business center portal is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, making it easy for AT&T Dedicated Internet customers to manage their wide array of services.

"AT&T's distinctive AT&T Dedicated Internet service has more features than competing solutions in the market, including a managed router, an interactive portal, 24/7 network management, automatic ticketing, flexible billing, security, free cyber threat reporting, traffic prioritization and global service level agreements," noted Singh. For its brand strength and strong overall performance, AT&T earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 US Market Leadership Award in the dedicated internet market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by using leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers business customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946736/AT_T_Award_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan