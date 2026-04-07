AT&T Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 US Public Safety Solutions Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Mission-Critical Connectivity

AT&T is recognized for advancing public safety communications through ubiquitous connectivity, innovation, and a resilient network architecture through FirstNet, Built with AT&T

SAN ANTONIO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that AT&T has been honored with the 2026 US Company of the Year Recognition in the public safety connectivity solutions sector for its outstanding achievements in innovation, operational efficiency, and mission-critical connectivity. This recognition highlights AT&T's consistent leadership in strengthening public safety communications, delivering reliable nationwide coverage with FirstNet®, and giving first responders advanced, customer-centric solutions.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. AT&T excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with the evolving needs of public safety agencies while executing with consistency, scalability, and operational excellence.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on ubiquitous connectivity, innovation, customer care, and strategic partnerships, AT&T has demonstrated a unique ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving public safety landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in FirstNet, the nationwide public safety network including 5G technology, FirstNet Band 14 spectrum, and Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG911) infrastructure, have enabled it to scale effectively across the United States while maintaining high standards of reliability and performance.

Working with the federal government in a public-private partnership to build and operate FirstNet—the only network built with and for first responders—AT&T has a mandate to innovate for public safety. Its comprehensive portfolio of public safety solutions and technology through FirstNet, as well as AT&T Emergency Services IP Network (AT&T ESInet™), delivers secure, resilient, and high-performance connectivity for emergency communications.

"As public safety's partner, we are committed to delivering the most advanced 9-1-1 technology for our communities and the best network for first responders," said Scott Agnew, president of FirstNet, AT&T. "Covering more first responders than any other network and continuing to commit to innovating for NG911, we are proud to keep public safety—and our communities—safer."

AT&T's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership position. By delivering reliable, mission-ready solutions and maintaining a strong focus on customer care, the company supports a broad and expanding ecosystem of public safety entities, including emergency communications call centers (ECCs), first responders, and extended primary users across healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. Its ability to combine technological innovation with dependable service delivery ensures long-term value and trust among its customers.

Frost & Sullivan commends AT&T for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's innovation pipeline, robust network infrastructure, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of public safety connectivity solutions and optimizing emergency outcomes across the United States. "AT&T's strategic approach to public safety fosters a cycle of improvement and success, consistently enhancing products, platforms, and solutions to keep pace with rapidly evolving consumer behaviors and next-generation technologies," according to Brent Iadarola, Vice President, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

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