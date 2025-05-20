AT&T Mexico Partners With Circles to Deliver a Fully Digital Mobile Experience

Built on Circles' full-stack SaaS platform, Wim -AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand- delivers frictionless activation, seamless app journeys and a suite of lifestyle offerings designed for a connected world.

SINGAPORE and MEXICO CITY, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Mexico, in partnership with Circles, a global telco technology company, continues to drive innovation in the telecommunications industry with "Wim -AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand-, a digital mobile solution designed to meet the needs of an increasingly connected world. Powered by Circles' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Wim -AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand- represents an important step toward a digital operating model.

Wim -AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand- operates entirely through a mobile app, with 100% eSIM activation and no need for physical SIM cards. Launched in just seven months, it ranks among the fastest digital telco rollouts. New users can receive and activate their eSIM in under two minutes via a seamless app-based journey.

Wim -AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand– offers flexible plans and integrates premium digital perks through partnerships with Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, and LoungeKey. From on-demand entertainment to travel benefits and airport lounge access, the brand provides users with a suite of lifestyle services, all managed through a single app.

This launch is part of AT&T Mexico's digital transformation, supported by Circles' SaaS platform and deep telco expertise. The collaboration aims to introduce a practical and scalable digital approach to mobile services.

Samy Abuyagui, CRO AT&T Mexico, said: "Wim –AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand– is designed to provide a streamlined and user-centric mobile experience that aligns with the evolving expectations of connected consumers. By focusing on flexibility, transparency, and ease of use, Wim –AT&T Mexico's Digital Brand– demonstrates how telcos can adapt to meet the demands of a digital-first world while continuing to deliver reliable and accessible services."

Deepak Gulati, President of Corporate and Industry Alliances of Circles, said, "We're proud to power AT&T Mexico's launch of Wim. Wim is a proof point for what the future of telco looks like - fully digital, app-powered service that shows how telcos can rapidly transform into techcos with the right platform. Built on Circles' full-stack SaaS platform and deep operator expertise, AT&T Mexico was able to launch, onboard, and scale a next-gen mobile experience in record time. Wim has set a new standard for what digital mobile services should look like—and it's just the beginning of a broader digital revolution across the Americas and globally."

Wim is now available nationwide in Mexico via eSIM. To learn more, visit somoswim.com.

About AT&T Mexico

AT&T Mexico is transforming the telecommunications industry by fostering competition and shaping the next generation of mobile internet. AT&T Mexico products and services are available nationwide at its points of sale. For more information about AT&T Mexico products and services, visit www.att.com.mx.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

For more information, visit www.circles.co.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690695/Circles_Logo_Horizontal_Full_Colour_Black__2_Logo.jpg