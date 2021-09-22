Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium HR Consulting, part of Alliance Group International's portfolio, has cemented its position as the market leader in global mental health resources by implementing a major investment and growth strategy. Over the last 12 months the company's global wellness services offering has grown by 350 per cent. As a result of an aggressive recruitment drive, the number of consultants has already doubled, providing access to a constantly expanding team of remote mental health specialists all over the world.

100% increase in therapists and counsellors

As the world's first fully remote HR service covering the entire expatriate employee lifespan, Atrium has a unique insight into the ever-evolving mental health needs of the global workplace. Investment in the infrastructure has seen the number of counsellors and therapists increase by 100 per cent. The new intake includes a large proportion of mental health professionals with expertise in specialised fields such as child psychology and grief. With consultants on each continent, Atrium has also expanded the geographical reach and increased the range of available languages, which now includes Filipino and Indonesian.

Director of Atrium HR Consulting, Gabrielle Ramsay-Smith explains, "We are proud of our exceptional service within the field of global mental health resources. Due to the pandemic, people are more aware of mental health issues and the size of the problem in the workplace. As employees adapt to the new normal, organisations need to prioritise mental health, not only to safeguard their employees' wellbeing but also to retain productivity levels. Atrium is committed to working closely with clients to deliver mental health assistance and continues to strive to introduce further innovations in the near future."

76% of employees want more mental health support

A similar picture was reported in Forbes when referencing a recent global survey of 12,000 employees and managers. Over 78% of respondents identified the year 2020 as the 'most stressful year ever' and 76% of employees expect their companies to do more to support their mental health. The findings clearly illustrate the size of the problem, the lack of stigma attached to requesting help and the expectation placed on organisations to provide mental health resources.

James Elder, Atrium HR Consulting's Head of Clinical Practice agrees, "The nature of our work is always fulfilling, but what is intensely rewarding right now, in these difficult times, is the feedback from clients that the difference we make has become increasingly essential as our clients battle the personal and professional impact of the pandemic, unstable economies, and an ever-changing work environment'.

