Atrial Fibrillation Market To Be Majorly Driven By Rising Preference For Catheter Ablation To Treat Cardiac Arrhythmia Till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of the global Atrial Fibrillation Market is projected to touch US$ 16.17 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% for the duration of the forecast. This could be attributed to increase in incidences of atrial fibrillation amongst geriatric population, rise in preference for catheter ablation to treat cardiac arrhythmia, and technological advancements.

Atrial fibrillation comes across as an irregular or a rapid rhythm pertaining to the heart that, in turn, does increase risk of stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and several other complications like chest pain, discomfort (Angina). The symptoms include dizziness, fainting, fatigue, and confusion.

Market Segmentation:

The atrial fibrillation market is segmented based on device and geography. By device, it spans surgical devices and non-surgical devices. Surgical devices could be sub-segmented into maze surgery, catheter ablation (radiofrequency catheter ablation (conventional RF ablation catheters and irrigated-tip RF ablation catheters)), cryoablation, microwave based catheter ablation, laser based catheter ablation, and navigational advanced mapping accessories.

The "non-surgical" devices are sub-segmented into electric cardioversion, diagnostic catheters (conventional diagnostic catheters (fixed diagnostic catheters, steerable diagnostic catheters), advanced diagnostic catheters), mapping and recording systems, cardiac monitors, access devices, left atrial appendage and closure devices, and Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) systems.

Regional Insights:

By geography, the atrial fibrillation industry says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds the largest market share due to prevalence of refined healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. Europe comes in second due to Denmark and Belgium being the healthcare capitals. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to sedentary lifestyle calling for loads of cardiac diseases. Besides, economies like China and India are asking for AF devices; which are likely to put Asia Pacific on the top in the near future.

Market Insights:

Extensive research is being carried out with regards to Atrial fibrillation. Novel treatments like FIRM ablation, Watchman device, and Convergent procedure are seeing success in around 75-80% of patients. Players are also engaging in organic mode of development. For instance – in 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in partnership with Heart Rhythm Society, did award "Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Quality Improvement (QI) Innovation Grant" to Dr. Steven A. Lubitz (MD, MPH, Massachusetts General Hospital) and Dr. Mark H. Eckman (MD, University of Cincinnati) for encouraging research on preventing atrial fibrillation and stroke.

Players:

The other players contributing to the atrial fibrillation market include CardioFocus, Inc., Osypka AG, Japan Lifeline Co., EndoPhotonix, Inc., CathRx Ltd., Biosense Webster, Inc., TZ Medical, GE Healthcare, and Pioneer Medical Devices AG.

Market Segment:

Atrial Fibrillation Procedures Outlook

Pharmacological Products



Anti-arrhythmic Drug





Anti-coagulant Drugs



Non-Pharmacological Treatment



Catheter Ablation Procedures





Radiofrequency







HIFU







Cryoablation







Microwave







Laser





Maze Surgery





Electric Cardioversion

Atrial Fibrillation Regional Outlook

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

