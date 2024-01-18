Atradius Bonding is now Atradius Surety

News provided by

Atradius N.V.

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 GMT

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Bonding division of Atradius is renamed to Atradius Surety. The change is effective as of 2 January and is based on market research and a survey with the business showing that Surety is a more competitive and internationally recognised term.

The name change will not affect the product terms used in local languages. The only change will be the logo.

Continue Reading
Atradius Surety Logo
Atradius Surety Logo

The rebrand will not have any effect on customers and partners. Our mission remains the same: to help our customers secure their performance and boost their business by offering tailor-made surety bond solutions that fit their needs.

About Atradius
Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com 

Atradius Group Website

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/4499298/Atradius_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320608/Atradius_Surety_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Asian businesses bolster credit risk management amid optimism for future growth, Atradius survey reveals

Asian businesses bolster credit risk management amid optimism for future growth, Atradius survey reveals

While there is an anticipation of global trade expanding by slightly over 3% in 2024, the pace of growth in Asia is forecasted to remain subdued and...
USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge, Atradius survey reveals

USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge, Atradius survey reveals

The major concern for businesses polled in the USMCA region is a significant deterioration in the payment behaviour of B2B customers, with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics