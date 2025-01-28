ATP TOUR & POLAROID EYEWEAR FORGE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; LORENZO MUSETTI BECOMES POLAROID EYEWEAR AMBASSADOR FOR 2025

POLAROID ANNOUNCED ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH ATP TOUR AS EYEWEAR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP AND LORENZO MUSETTI AS A GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP is proud to announce Polaroid Eyewear as the ATP Tour's Official Eyewear Partner, through 2027. The iconic brand will activate at a selection of ATP Tour events and has announced top ATP player Lorenzo Musetti as Polaroid Eyewear Ambassador for 2025.

Lorenzo Musetti wearing Polaroid Eyewear

Polaroid Eyewear is a pioneering international eyewear brand, one of the home brands of Safilo Group, renowned for its game-changing polarised lenses and products that combine functionality with stylish design.

The partnership will see the brand activate at the Mutua Madrid Open, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the Swedish Open, unlocking exclusive experiences for fans. Benefits include prominent brand visibility, dedicated activation space in Fan Zones and a notable presence at kids' activities on-site. ATP Chair Umpires will also style Polaroid eyewear on court. In addition, Polaroid will reach the global tennis community through year-round exposure on ATP Tour's social and digital channels.

Lorenzo Musetti – currently ranked in the Top 20 of the PIF ATP Rankings and Olympic Bronze Medalist – will become the Ambassador of the partnership and the face of the 2025 Polaroid Eyewear global campaign. Part of the next generation of Italian tennis, Musetti combines talent with distinct style both on and off court. These qualities perfectly reflect the brand's values: youthful, athletic and with a flair for fashion.

"We're proud to welcome Polaroid Eyewear to the ATP Tour partner portfolio," said Daniele Sanò, ATP Chief Business Officer. "Our partnership unites two global brands with a shared vision of connecting with passionate fans worldwide and a commitment to innovation."

Alberto Macciani, Safilo Group Chief Marketing Officer OCB's & Global Head Communication, said: "We are delighted to become the ATP Tour's Official Eyewear Partner. This truly global platform provides the perfect opportunity to expose the Polaroid Eyewear brand, allowing us to engage new customers and expand our footprint. With Polaroid Eyewear's innovative products, we look forward to enabling everyone to enjoy watching tennis with perfect vision and high protection."

Lorenzo Musetti, Polaroid Eyewear Brand Ambassador, said: "I'm honoured to join Polaroid Eyewear as Brand Ambassador for their 2025 global campaign. Like their frames, my tennis is all about style and function. The polarised lenses are a game-changer too, especially on the brightest days."

About The ATP

As the global governing body of men's professional tennis, the ATP's mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world's greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world's top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About POLAROID

Polaroid Eyewear is a worldwide leader in eye-care and optics and a pioneering international eyewear brand that owes its name to the invention that changed the world of technology and optics: polarized lenses. Polaroid, since it was established by Edwin Land in 1937, has strengthened its reputation as a leading brand in polarized lenses. Today, Polaroid produces and distributes its polarized sunglasses, Clip-ons, Suncovers™ and optical frames worldwide through its owner subsidiaries and its network of exclusive distributors. The brand joined the Safilo Group in April 2012. For further information: www.polaroideyewear.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607009/Lorenzo_Musetti_Polaroid_Eyewear.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607005/ATPxPOLAROID_Logo.jpg

