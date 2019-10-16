ATP Expands Automotive/Industrial Portfolio With 3D TLC-based S600Sia SD/microSD Cards

Customization, 64-layer 3D NAND Reliable storage

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Electronics, the leading manufacturer of "Industrial Only" memory and storage solutions, has announced the launch of S600Sia, its first 3D triple-level cell (TLC) flash-based A1 Performance Class SD and microSD cards built for industrial and automotive applications.

ATP employs 64-layer 3D NAND technology, which is standing out to become the mainstream of the automotive and industrial market with steady supply for 5 years. By scaling vertically, 3D NAND mitigates reliability concerns that came with planar NAND's shrinking lithography.

ATP 3D TLC MEMORY CARDS DID NOT ONLY INHERIT THE STRICT RELIABILITY TESTS FROM 2D NAND, BUT THEIR PERFORMANCE IS CUSTOMIZED FOR AUTOMOTIVE AND INDUSTRIAL DEMANDS

Automotive-Level Reliability, Performance and Endurance. The 3D TLC-based S600Sia memory cards undergo endurance, data retention and wide temperature tests from IC to drive level. They are certified according to ISO, JEDEC, automotive-specific standards and temperature-related standards such as AEC-Q100/AECQ-104. Depending on the project and customer requirements, ATP can also conduct customized testing, such as compliance for ISO 16750.

ATP Dynamic Self-Recovery Calibration for Cross-Temperature Scenarios

Aside from supporting wide operating temperature ranges from -40°C to 85°C, ATP S600Sia SD/microSD cards undergo extensive cross-temperature tests and implement temperature-related variables and mechanisms to enhance drive integrity. Dynamic Self-Recovery Calibration enables the SD/microSD to adapt to various temperature modes through a combination of firmware and hardware solutions.

For detailed information on ATP's Cross-Temperature Tests, go to: http://bit.ly/2HugvkE.

ATP'S OWN CUSTOMIZATION CAPABILITIES CAN SATISFY THE MARKET DEMAND FOR DATA MANAGEMENT

Big data generated by the Internet of Things and the Internet of Vehicles (IoT/IoV) is spurring the data boom for the next decade. Whether it's for Smart Factories or Autonomous Vehicles, data management is now a critical issue. Efficient data transaction and real time analysis require edge devices to deliver faster and steady performance. ATP 3D TLC SD/microSD cards feature 4KB page management and SLC caching algorithm, which allows 1/2 random access time and low latency compared with traditional solution. These cards can reach Android A1 application performance (SDA spec) and consume less power, making them suitable for small handheld devices with limited battery life.

S600Sia SD/microSD cards come in capacities of up to 256 GB, offering significant reductions in cost per GB. They meet increasing data storage needs and offer portable convenience for backup, edge computing, event data recording and map navigation with or without Internet connection.

ATP also offers hardware customization according to customers' request, such as the NAND flash and controller testing pin and the overcurrent protection (OCP) fuse design for protection against current overloading or short circuits.

