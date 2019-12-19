Atotech Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BERLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atotech Group today announced that Atotech Limited, an entity which will be its indirect parent, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Atotech Limited expects to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This news release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

