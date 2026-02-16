Atopic Dermatitis Market to Accelerate at a Rapid Pace by 2034 with Advancements in Biologics and JAK Inhibitors | DelveInsight

The atopic dermatitis market is expected to grow, driven by the extensive market penetration of approved therapies for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and the entry of new therapies such as OX40 inhibitor (Rocatinlimab [KHK4083/AMG451]), OX40L inhibitor (Amlitelimab [KY1005]), PDE4 inhibitor (Orismilast), TSLP inhibitor (Bosakitug [BSI-045B]), IL-22RA1 blocker (Temtokibart [LP0145; LEO 138559]), IL-4Rα blocker (Rademikibart [CBP-201]), and others.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, atopic dermatitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Atopic Dermatitis Market Summary

The total atopic dermatitis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of atopic dermatitis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, the 7MM had approximately 53 million diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis.

diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis. Leading atopic dermatitis companies, such as Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), UNION Therapeutics, Biosion, LEO Pharma, Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ: CNTB), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APGE), Roche (SWX: ROG), Genentech, and others, are developing new atopic dermatitis treatment drugs that can be available in the atopic dermatitis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new atopic dermatitis treatment drugs that can be available in the atopic dermatitis market in the coming years. The promising atopic dermatitis therapies in clinical trials include Rocatinlimab, Amlitelimab, Orismilast, Bosakitug, Temtokibart, Rademikibart, Rezpegaldesleukin, APG777, Afimkibart, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Market

Rising Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis: One of the major drivers of the atopic dermatitis market is the increasing prevalence of the condition across the globe. Atopic dermatitis affects both children and adults, with growing incidence rates being observed due to genetic predispositions, changing lifestyles, and environmental triggers. This rising patient pool creates sustained demand for advanced treatment options, fueling market growth.

One of the major drivers of the atopic dermatitis market is the increasing prevalence of the condition across the globe. Atopic dermatitis affects both children and adults, with growing incidence rates being observed due to genetic predispositions, changing lifestyles, and environmental triggers. This rising patient pool creates sustained demand for advanced treatment options, fueling market growth. Advances in Systemic Therapies for Atopic Dermatitis: Systemic therapies for atopic dermatitis have advanced significantly in recent years, with numerous new agents, including IL-4 and IL-13 pathway inhibitors as well as JAK inhibitors, reaching the market, receiving approval, or nearing the final stages of clinical development. These novel biologics are supported by robust development programs that provide stronger evidence than older, traditional treatments.

Systemic therapies for atopic dermatitis have advanced significantly in recent years, with numerous new agents, including IL-4 and IL-13 pathway inhibitors as well as JAK inhibitors, reaching the market, receiving approval, or nearing the final stages of clinical development. These novel biologics are supported by robust development programs that provide stronger evidence than older, traditional treatments. Opportunities at the Far End of EBGLYSS Response: The far end of the EBGLYSS exposure response has not been fully characterized, so there is also a significant market opportunity for emerging drugs like APG777 and others.

The far end of the EBGLYSS exposure response has not been fully characterized, so there is also a significant market opportunity for emerging drugs like APG777 and others. Launch of Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs: The dynamics of the atopic dermatitis market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG451) (Kyowa Kirin and Amgen), Orismilast (UNION Therapeutics), Bosakitug (BSI-045B) (Biosion and Aclaris Therapeutics), Temtokibart (LP0145; LEO 138559) (LEO Pharma), Rademikibart (CBP-201) (Connect Biopharma), and others.

Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented that Eli Lilly is poised to emerge as a key player in the atopic dermatitis market. The company's portfolio, which includes the oral therapy OLUMIANT and the injectable EBGLYSS, positions it to capture significant market share across the EU4, UK, and Japan. Notably, OLUMIANT is not currently approved by the US FDA for atopic dermatitis, highlighting Lilly's strategic focus on select international markets.

Sadaf further concluded that despite DUPIXENT's predicted dominance in the atopic dermatitis market over the next 10 years or more, there remain many opportunities, particularly for DUPIXENT-exposed patients.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis

Currently, the treatment regimen of atopic dermatitis involves the use of topical treatment options such as emollients, topical corticosteroids (TCS), topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), and systemic treatment such as immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and others (phototherapy).

such as immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and others (phototherapy). For moderate-to-severe disease, systemic therapies are warranted, particularly in refractory cases or in cases with body surface area involvement that make topical application impractical.

The approval of DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in 2017 marked a landmark change in the treatment landscape for patients with atopic dermatitis, with subsequent approvals for adults, adolescents, and children across various age groups.

in 2017 marked a landmark change in the treatment landscape for patients with atopic dermatitis, with subsequent approvals for adults, adolescents, and children across various age groups. Other FDA-approved therapies include EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), CIBINQO (abrocitinib), and ADBRY/ADTRALZA (tralokinumab) .

. Other therapies approved only in Japan include VTAMA (tapinarof), MITCHGA (nemolizumab), MOIZERTO (difamilast), and CORECTIM ointment (delgocitinib) .

. Pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for atopic dermatitis include Kyowa Kirin and Amgen (Rocatinlimab), Kymab/Sanofi (Amlitelimab), UNION Therapeutics (Orismilast), Biosion (Bosakitug), LEO Pharma (Temtokibart), Connect Biopharma (Rademikibart), Nektar Therapeutics (Rezpegaldesleukin), Apogee Therapeutics (APG777), Roche/Genentech (Afimkibart), and others.

Atopic Dermatitis Competitive Landscape

Pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for treating atopic dermatitis include Kyowa Kirin and Amgen (Rocatinlimab), Kymab/Sanofi (Amlitelimab), UNION Therapeutics (Orismilast), Biosion (Bosakitug), LEO Pharma (Temtokibart), Connect Biopharma (Rademikibart), Nektar Therapeutics (Rezpegaldesleukin), Apogee Therapeutics (APG777), Roche/Genentech (Afimkibart), and others.

Kyowa Kirin and Amgen's Rocatinlimab is a human monoclonal antibody targeting OX40, currently under investigation for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. It may become the first T-cell rebalancing therapy to selectively inhibit and reduce pathogenic T cells by acting on the OX40 receptor. According to Amgen's Q3 2025 financial report, the Phase III ROCKET program, comprising eight studies assessing rocatinlimab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, has enrolled over 3,300 participants, with recruitment now complete across all trials.

Kymab/Sanofi's Amlitelimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that blocks OX40-Ligand without depleting T cells, a critical immune regulator. It holds promise as a first- or best-in-class therapy for various immune-mediated and inflammatory conditions, including moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical development.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the atopic dermatitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the atopic dermatitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Atopic Dermatitis Market

According to Aclaris Therapeutics' 2026 corporate presentation , a two-arm, placebo-controlled Phase II trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is ongoing, with top-line results expected in the second half of 2026.

, a two-arm, placebo-controlled Phase II trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is ongoing, with top-line results expected in the second half of 2026. In January 2026, Aclaris Therapeutics announced that it had initiated a placebo-controlled Phase Ib proof-of-concept (POC) trial in atopic dermatitis for ATI-052, a potential best-in-class investigational bispecific anti-TSLP/IL-4Rα antibody.

announced that it had initiated a placebo-controlled Phase Ib proof-of-concept (POC) trial in atopic dermatitis for ATI-052, a potential best-in-class investigational bispecific anti-TSLP/IL-4Rα antibody. According to Connect Biopharma's 2026 corporate presentation , based on results from these studies, the US FDA agreed that rademikibart was ready to advance into Phase III clinical trials for the chronic treatment of atopic dermatitis.

, based on results from these studies, the US FDA agreed that rademikibart was ready to advance into Phase III clinical trials for the chronic treatment of atopic dermatitis. In September 2025, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin announced preliminary top-line results from the ASCEND study evaluating rocatinlimab in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

announced preliminary top-line results from the ASCEND study evaluating rocatinlimab in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. In September 2025, Sanofi announced that amlitelimab met all primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase III COAST-1 study in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis.

What is Atopic Dermatitis?

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition characterized by intense itching, dry skin, and recurrent flare-ups of red, inflamed lesions. It is driven by a combination of skin-barrier dysfunction, immune system dysregulation (notably type 2 inflammation), and genetic and environmental factors. Atopic dermatitis often begins in childhood but can persist or even start in adulthood, with symptoms varying in severity over time. The disease significantly impacts quality of life due to persistent pruritus, sleep disturbance, and an increased risk of skin infections, making long-term management and targeted therapies essential.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The atopic dermatitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current atopic dermatitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to estimates, there were approximately 25 million cases of atopic dermatitis in patients less than 18 years old and 48 million cases of atopic dermatitis in patients 18 years and older in the 7MM in 2024.

The atopic dermatitis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis, Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis, Age-specific Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis, Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis, and Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), UNION Therapeutics, Biosion, LEO Pharma, Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ: CNTB), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APGE), Roche (SWX: ROG), Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Almirall (BME: ALM), Organon (NYSE: OGN), Torii Pharmaceutical, Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), Galderma, Maruho, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), Japan Tobacco (TYO: 2914), Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, and others Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies Rocatinlimab, Amlitelimab, Orismilast, Bosakitug, Temtokibart, Rademikibart, Rezpegaldesleukin, APG777, Afimkibart, ADBRY/ADTRALZA, EBGLYSS, VTAMA, NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA, RINVOQ, CIBINQO, DUPIXENT, OLUMIANT, CORECTIM Ointment, MOIZERTO, and others

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and emerging therapies Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Atopic Dermatitis Market Key Insights 2 Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Signs and Symptoms 7.2 Causes and Triggers 7.3 Clinical Presentation 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Biomarkers 7.6 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM 9.3 Assumptions and Rationale 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis in the US 9.4.2 Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Age in the US 9.4.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis in the US 9.4.4 Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Severity in the US 9.4.5 Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Gender in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Atopic Dermatitis Patient Journey 11 Marketed Atopic Dermatitis Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 ADBRY/ADTRALZA (Tralokinumab): LEO Pharma 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.7 Analyst Views 11.3 EBGLYSS (Lebrikizumab): Roche/Eli Lilly and Company/Almirall 11.4 VTAMA (Tapinarof): Organon/Torii Pharmaceutical 11.5 NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (Nemolizumab): Chugai Pharmaceutical/Galderma/Maruho 11.6 RINVOQ (Upadacitinib): AbbVie 11.7 CIBINQO (abrocitinib): Pfizer 11.8 DUPIXENT (Dupilumab): Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 11.9 OLUMIANT (Baricitinib; LY3009104): Eli Lilly and Incyte 11.10 CORECTIM Ointment (Delgocitinib): Japan Tobacco/Leo Pharma/Torii Pharmaceutical 11.11 MOIZERTO (Difamilast): Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals/Acrotech Biopharma List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 Rocatinlimab (KHK4083/AMG451): Kyowa Kirin and Amgen 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 Amlitelimab (KY1005): Kymab/Sanofi 12.4 Orismilast: UNION Therapeutics 12.5 Bosakitug (BSI-045B): Biosion and Aclaris Therapeutics 12.6 Temtokibart (LP0145; LEO 138559): LEO Pharma 12.7 Rademikibart (CBP-201): Connect Biopharma 12.8 ATI-052: Biosion and Aclaris Therapeutics List to be continued in the report… 13 Atopic Dermatitis Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 13.8 Japan Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 13.8.1 Total Market Size of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis in Japan 13.8.2 Market Size of Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis by Therapies in Japan 14 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Atopic Dermatitis 15 Atopic Dermatitis Market SWOT Analysis 16 Atopic Dermatitis Market Unmet Needs 17 Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Methodology

