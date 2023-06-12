atNorth Opens Sixth Data Center in the Nordics as Expansion Continues

atNorth strengthens its position as the leading data center operator in the Nordics with its third data center site in Iceland

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has formally announced that their third Iceland data center, ICE03, is now fully operational with an initial capacity of 10 MW, following a swift 11 month build. This brings their total number of operational data centers up to six, with one additional site, FIN02, in Finland under construction.

The new site is a significant milestone in the company's overarching goal to scale ahead of increasing demand for high-performance computing requirements at a time when cost-efficient sustainable infrastructure is in more demand than ever.

The site is located in a highly strategic position. Iceland as a whole is ranked in the top ten markets for Data Center location and atNorth's Iceland entry recently won the `Location' category at the Tech Capital Global Awards which aims to recognize a geography for its attractiveness and investor friendly climate when dealing with digital infrastructure investors. This is an ideal location for data centers, largely due to its access to a highly skilled workforce and cool climate, which is crucial for cost-effective cooling of data center infrastructure. The country also has an energy supply run on a closed gridpowered by 100% renewable hydro and geothermal energy sources. Iceland also benefits from fully redundant connectivity and now boasts multiple undersea fiber optic cables connecting the country to the UK, Ireland, North America, and mainland Scandinavia.

The ICE03 site offers expansions possibilities of up to 50MW and is located 250 km north of Reykjavík, where other data centers are predominantly located. This geographical separation offers a compelling advantage in terms of disaster recovery and enhanced security. By diversifying the location of its data centers, atNorth reinforces its commitment to ensuring the highest level of data protection and business continuity for its clients. Additionally, the town of Akureyri is a thriving technology hub and the new center will offer job opportunities to an already highly skilled workforce. Akureyri offers many benefits to businesses looking to house their data in an affordable and sustainable way. Iceland's cool climate and abundance of energy sources allow businesses to tap into an infrastructure with renewable energy and great connectivity resulting in significant cost efficiencies. ICE03's accessibility, being only 10 minutes from an international airport, presents a new joint opportunity for atNorth to deliver high precision services to European businesses as these businesses look to decarbonize and migrate IT operations cost-efficiently. "We are delighted to be expanding our presence in the Nordics once again with a third site in Iceland" said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO, atNorth. "With six operational sites across three Nordic countries and another in development, our commitment to meet increasing demand in the industry through continued expansion is evidenced. Furthermore, our dedication to sustainable best practice supports our goal to become the service provider of choice for eco-friendly high performance infrastructure.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

