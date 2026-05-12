atNorth joins Nordic Compass to support Nordic competitiveness, resilience and industrial innovation

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today announced it has joined Nordic Compass (The Nordic Round Table for Industry), a new pan-Nordic alliance established to strengthen Nordic and European competitiveness, resilience and industrial innovation.

Chaired by former Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, Nordic Compass brings together leading companies, foundations and organizations from across the region to accelerate coordinated action across strategically important sectors, including Capital Markets, Deep Tech, Defense and Energy.

The alliance will present its first set of initiatives at the Nordic Compass Summit in Gothenburg, Sweden, in November 2026.

Advancing Nordic collaboration and sustainable growth

The initiative comes at a time when Europe is accelerating efforts to strengthen technological sovereignty, secure critical infrastructure and support sustainable industrial growth. The Nordic region is already home to globally leading digital, industrial and energy capabilities, yet significant opportunities remain for deeper cross-border collaboration. Nordic Compass seeks to unlock this potential by bringing together industry leaders to align on shared priorities and deliver tangible outcomes.

"Across atNorth, we see firsthand the increasing convergence of digital infrastructure, energy systems and advanced compute across the Nordics," said Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir, Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO at atNorth. "By working together through Nordic Compass, we can bolster the Nordic's position in leading sustainable industrial development, helping to accelerate innovation and strengthen regional competitiveness."

atNorth's participation reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting sustainable, sovereign and energy-efficient digital infrastructure across the Nordics. The company is already a signatory of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and a participant in global initiatives including the UN Global Compact, as well as being an active member of the European Data Center Association (EUDCA) and other regional data center industry associations in the Nordics. With operations spanning Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, atNorth is well positioned to contribute knowledgeably to discussions and initiatives relating to AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, energy optimization and long-term digital resilience.

Nordic Compass brings together more than 25 leading Nordic organisations including Aker ASA, Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Embla Medical, EY, KONE, Nasdaq Nordic, Nordea, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Vattenfall and Ørsted among others. Through these partnerships, atNorth hopes to support the growth of the Nordic digital infrastructure ecosystem as a leading example to global markets.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland, a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark and an eleventh campus in Stockholm, Sweden. The business has also announced a new mega site development in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

laura@meadcameron.com

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