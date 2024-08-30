atNorth Announce Operations Director for Finland as Nordic Expansion Strategy Continues

Taina Ahti-Aalto joins atNorth to lead the operations team across new and existing facilities in Finland.

HELSINKI, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Taina Ahti-Aalto as Operations Director for Finland.

Taina possesses a strong track record in leadership and business development in the critical infrastructure sector in addition to extensive experience in driving companies towards operational excellence through building collaborative and high performing teams. Her key responsibilities will be to lead atNorth's operations team across new and existing facilities and to ensure atNorth's Finnish facilities continue to align with industry best practices and evolving customer requirements.

atNorth is rapidly expanding its operations in Finland as part of its Nordic growth plans. The strategy enables atNorth to meet the growing demand from hyperscalers and other data driven enterprises for sustainable high performance infrastructure and technical excellence. The company currently operates two data centers in Finland, and has a further two sites under construction; FIN02, a metro site in Espoo (Helsinki) and FIN04, a mega site in Kouvola.

"Taina's proven results in the data center industry make her ideally suited to scale our operations in Finland," says Erling Guðmundsson, Chief Operations Officer at atNorth. "Her commitment to company values and culture is essential as we continue to grow our team and foster a cohesive forward-thinking working environment. We're very excited to have Taina join our team."

Taina has spent 20 years in the tech industry, most recently leading data center operations at PCBI as a Unit Director of Services and prior to this as a founding member and Country Manager for Nordic Critical Infrastructure company, Coromatic. Taina's extensive industry knowledge coupled with her experience in ISO standardization and customer focused approach, makes her uniquely positioned to lead atNorth's operations team in the Finnish market.

"There is huge opportunity in Finland for the data center industry and it is my privilege to be part of atNorth as it continues its expansion in the country," says Taina Ahti-Aalto. "atNorth's consistent commitment to sustainability, employee culture and client relationships gives them a highly competitive edge and I'm delighted to be part of their future journey."

