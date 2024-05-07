atNorth Announce Jörgen Larsson as Director of Hyperscale Operations to Drive Data Center Excellence Across the Nordics

The highly skilled data center expert joins the company to bolster its substantial growth plans.

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Jörgen Larsson as Director of Hyperscale Operations as the business continues to scale to meet the increasing demand for its services. With twenty years' experience in the data center industry, Jörgen will be tasked with overseeing the startup of all atNorth's new data centers as part of their data center expansion strategy.

atNorth's data center expansion strategy is part of an ongoing program of continuous innovation and improvement that enables the company to adapt to the future needs of hyperscalers and other data driven global enterprises. Jörgen has significant industry experience - most recently at Meta - and a results driven, strategic approach. This coupled with his commitment to team engagement and motivation compliments atNorth's dedication to fostering a positive organizational culture and its role in promoting effective collaboration with clients.

"Jörgen Larsson has a wealth of experience in the building and management of large capacity global data centers," says Erling Guðmundsson, Chief Operations Officer at atNorth. "His ambitious and energetic nature combined with his emphasis on supportive leadership make him an excellent addition to our team."

Prior to joining atNorth, Larsson spent 11 years with Meta (formerly Facebook) where he was instrumental in the company's global expansion. He led the startup of their new high capacity data centers in Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Singapore at a time when the business was experiencing a period of very rapid growth. Prior to this he held a number of senior positions at Swedish Telecommunications business Telia including Head of Energy Solutions and Head of Access Networks. These roles expanded his knowledge in energy efficient cooling technology and digital infrastructure as a whole, giving him the breadth of knowledge and experience ideally suited to plan and deliver atNorth's hyperscale strategy.

"atNorth's dynamic, growth orientated environment is reminiscent of my early years at Facebook," says Larssen. "The business' scope to innovate and scale in this fast-growing industry is exciting and their commitment to sustainability, employee culture and client relationships gives them a highly competitive edge. I'm delighted to be part of their future journey."

atNorth's continued expansion is evidenced by the acquisition of two data centers in Finland and the opening of a new site in Iceland in 2023. Additionally, the business also announced the development of three new sites in Finland and Denmark to open late 2024 and 2025.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-announce-jorgen-larsson-as-director-of-hyperscale-operations-to-drive-data-center-excellence,c3974030

The following files are available for download: