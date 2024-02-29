atNorth Announce Camilla O'Leary as Sales Director for Denmark and the DACH region as Expansion Strategy Continues

The experienced sales professional joins the company as it continues to scale to meet the increasing demand for sustainable data center solutions

BALLERUP, Denmark, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Camilla O'Leary as Sales Director for Denmark and the DACH region. With over ten years' experience in the data center and power industry, Camilla will be tasked with driving new sales and revenue growth in Denmark and the DACH region - a key geographic territory for atNorth.

The hire is part of atNorth's ongoing growth strategy as the demand for cost efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure continues to rise. Camilla has significant industry experience coupled with a customer-centric approach and proven track record of developing and maintaining long term customer relationships. This compliments atNorth's commitment to investing in the right people to promote client satisfaction and to reinforce its market position as the leading Nordic sustainable colocation provider.

"Camilla O'Leary has a proven track record of success when it comes to market penetrations and strategic account management," says Anders Fryxell, Chief Sales Officer at atNorth. "Her emphasis on customer engagement coupled with her results driven attitude make her an excellent addition to our team."

Prior to joining atNorth, O'Leary held a number of senior positions at infrastructure business Vertiv, including Strategic Account Director EMEA and Senior Account Manager for Vertiv Australia. She also held key positions as Emerson Network Power and Frigel Australia. This breadth of experience brings an exceptional understanding of successfully managing multiple stakeholders at a global level and the importance of teamwork.

"atNorth's recent rapid growth is testament to their commitment to providing best in class infrastructure coupled with excellent customer service," says O'Leary. "As demand for their sustainable solutions continue to grow I am delighted to be joining this dynamic and forward thinking team and am looking forward to being part of their future as they continue to promote innovation and revolutionize the industry."

atNorth's continued expansion is evidenced by the acquisition of two data centers in Finland and the opening of a new site in Iceland in 2023. Additionally, the business also announced the development of three new sites in Finland and Denmark to open late 2024 and 2025. atNorth continues to actively acquire land to develop sites in order to meet the needs of its clients, and to cement its position as the leading Nordic operator of datacenter infrastructure.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

