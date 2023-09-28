Atly Introduces 'Ask Around' Tool to Allow Influencers to Seamlessly Gather and Share Recommendations from their Followers

The new tool allows influencers to rapidly compile location-based recommendations on topic-based maps with the click of a button, vastly easing the process of collecting and sharing valuable social media user insights

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atly, the user-generated social mapping platform revolutionizing location-based knowledge sharing, today introduced its new Ask Around tool. The innovative addition to the Atly app allows influencers to seamlessly and swiftly gather recommendations for places and experiences from their followers on a map. In doing so, the feature enables influencers to rapidly expand their pre-existing topic-based maps, as well as easily share these community insights with social media users.

Influencers are sought after resources, both for their own original insights and the ability to distribute the collective wisdom of their followers. But the process of gathering and sharing location-based recommendations from and with their followers is cumbersome. Currently, to collect these insights, influencers are tasked with manually sifting through information shared via comments and DMs and then generating a resource – whether a social media post, story, or external blog post – where the information is relayed and converted into actionable insights. This process is not only time-consuming but also lacks built-in tools to organize and share findings to fully utilize the data collected.

Ask Around addresses these issues head-on by automatically integrating location-based recommendations from social media users on an influencer's map. An influencer shares a customized link, allowing followers to input their recommendations without exiting the app. These recommended places are then automatically collected on the influencer's Atly map, rapidly expanding points of interest within the map and generating an additional tool in the influencer's toolkit for sharing information. This novel approach empowers influencers with robust data sets generated in shorter time frames than previously possible and enriches the influencer-follower interaction by providing users added value in the form of expanded, more immersive maps, crowdsourced from like-minded people.

"The traditional interaction between influencers and followers is missing the critical component of collaboration, so we decided to offer influencers a tool to collect recommendations from their followers in a new, simple, and efficient way," said Uriel Maslansky, CEO and Co-Founder of Atly. "By introducing Ask Around, Atly is taking a leap forward in influencer engagement through social mapping, offering influencers and their followers a powerful tool that not only enhances their interaction but also generates more comprehensive maps than previously imaginable. We look forward to seeing the creative ways in which influencers and social media users will utilize this, and to continuing to harness the collective wisdom of the community, transforming it into actionable insights for people across the globe."

By facilitating the swift accumulation of data points from thousands of followers, Atly's new tool can compile volumes of useful location-based recommendations that would have previously taken weeks, months, and even years to achieve. This wealth of information allows for the swift creation of comprehensive and detailed maps, presenting an unprecedented opportunity to chart anything with ease, from hidden gems in a city to trending food spots or travel destinations.

"Influencers using Ask Around can now gather highly focused and complete data sets that have never existed before, with the potential to outpace existing wholly dedicated, interest-specific platforms and apps," said Joshua Kaufman, Co-Founder at Atly. "From maps featuring the top gluten-free spots to the must-see sights in a given vacation destination, this new dimension of interactivity generates a large volume of shared points of interest and reviews nearly instantly, creating community-centered maps that ensure both influencers and followers benefit from a richer, more engaging experience on the Atly platform and IRL."

"The Ask Around feature is hands down one of my favorite features of the Gluten Free Eats map. It makes it so easy to gather community knowledge," said Lauren Murawski, the Instagram creator behind @eat.glutenfreewithme. "I love to use the feature when I travel, so that I have a list of options right when I arrive in a new city. Because who knows a city better than the people who live in it and eat there regularly? It's the best way to find the best hidden gluten-free gems."

Download Atly and access the new Ask Around tool in the App Store or Google Play Store by clicking here.

About Atly

Atly is a social mapping platform purpose-built for discovering places to go and things to do. The Tel Aviv and New York-based company is dedicated to facilitating location-based knowledge sharing by enabling users to create map-based communities alongside like-minded people about the places and things they love. With over 7,000 communities across the globe, Atly's proprietary collaborative app blends the visual intuitiveness of mapping with the niche-based specificity of online forums or interest groups, all while leveraging the crowdsourced insights of social media community sharing.

