Atlas Hotels Selects Saba to Enable Unified Talent Strategy

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Saba Software, a leading global provider of personalised talent experience solutions, today announced that award-winning UK hotel brand operator, Atlas Hotels, has selected Saba's recruiting and learning offerings to attract, hire and onboard new talent, and create learning experiences that support continuous skill development for its 1200 employees across 49 hotels.

In the highly competitive hotel industry, providing a great guest experience at every interaction starts with attracting talented people with a passion for excellence, and retaining them with ongoing development and rewarding career opportunities. As a hospitality provider that has distinguished itself for its quality and service, the HR team at Atlas Hotels recognized the need to unify its multiple disparate talent solutions to improve its candidate engagement, hiring and onboarding processes, and support a development culture that builds skills and connects its people's learning to guest satisfaction. The team turned to Saba to deliver on this mandate.

Sarah Brocklebank, HR Director at Atlas Hotels said, "We researched several vendors and Saba by far understood our business goals and HR strategy. We're excited by the opportunity to bring our all of our employee facing platforms together under Saba's offering to simplify how we attract, develop and retain the best people, focused on providing exceptional guest experiences."

Atlas Hotels is implementing Saba TalentLink to enhance its talent acquisition strategy and Saba Learning to provide a continuous development model that supports the organisation's goals and values, and gives its team the in-the-moment learning experiences they need to succeed.

"We're thrilled to partner with Atlas to help deliver a candidate and employee experience that directly connects to its brand for guest satisfaction," said Christian Foerg, General Manager, EMEA for Saba. "Saba's solutions deliver the connected, personalised experiences that help engage people in their careers, development and growth – and ultimately create more value for their organisations."

About Atlas Hotels

Since 1996, Atlas Hotels has been focused on delivering a great experience to all our guests whilst providing a rewarding place to work at each of our 49 hotels. With a reputation for excellence and nearly 1,200 employees, we're the UK's biggest franchisee of Holiday Inn Express hotels with properties in key business and leisure locations around Scotland, England and Wales. We continuously seek to expand our Atlas family and meet growth targets through acquisition, new developments and hotel extensions. https://www.atlashotels.co.uk/

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organisation has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organisations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual – in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com.

