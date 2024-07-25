Atlas Corp. Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

LONDON, UK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Corp. (Atlas) is proud to present its 2023 Sustainability Report, the fourth annual report on the company's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. It covers activities carried out by Atlas along with its subsidiaries Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan) and APR Energy (APR) from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

In 2023, Atlas made significant strides in our ESG journey. Seaspan reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 15% compared to 2022 and made significant investments in maritime fuel transition. APR continues to improve the overall environmental footprint of its power generation fleet by phasing out diesel reciprocating engines and offering new fuel-flexible turbines that can run on cleaner-burning fuels.

Demonstrating its commitment to building an inclusive workplace without barriers for all individuals to perform, grow, and develop, Atlas continues to strengthen its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by establishing new inclusive workplace pillars and providing Unconscious Bias and Inclusive Workplace training to employees. Strong governance and ethical practices remain foundational to Atlas's operations, ensuring transparency and accountability across the organization.

Bing Chen, President and CEO, stated, "Our ESG principles are deeply embedded in our decision-making and business strategies, driving long-term value for all stakeholders. We are committed to operating our business in an accountable and sustainable manner while creating positive impacts for our stakeholders by leading the industry in responsible asset management. We recognize the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance principles in our collective success and our operating model includes forward-looking investments that will continue to drive our ESG journey forward and create positive impacts for our stakeholders."

For more information, please download the full 2023 Sustainability Report at esg.atlascorporation.com

About Atlas Corp.

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

For further information: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, communications@seaspancorp.com

